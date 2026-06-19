MILESEEY Opens Pre-Orders for the S50C, the World's Premier Outdoor Green Laser Measure with Next-Level Precision

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MILESEEY TOOLS, a professional measurement brand under MILESEEY Group, today opened pre-orders for the MILESEEY S50C, the latest flagship in its acclaimed Green Revolution Series and the company’s most advanced outdoor laser distance meter to date. Built for professionals who measure where conditions are toughest and precision matters most, the S50C integrates MILESEEY VisionX™ Technology, Green Laser Technology, upgraded PowerBurst™ Technology, advanced Point-to-Point (P2P) measurement capabilities, intelligent app connectivity, and a best-in-class 2.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen into one complete outdoor measuring system.

As the next evolution of the Green Revolution Series, the S50C is engineered to address some of the most persistent challenges in outdoor measurement, including poor target visibility, bright sunlight interference, long-distance aiming difficulties, and fragmented project documentation workflows. The device delivers a measuring range of up to 670ft (200m) with ±1mm accuracy. At the same time, its camera-assisted targeting system with up to 8× digital zoom helps users quickly identify and confirm distant measuring points that are often difficult to distinguish with conventional laser measures. More than a laser distance meter, the S50C represents MILESEEY's vision for a smarter outdoor measuring experience—combining advanced visibility, precision targeting, intelligent documentation, and connected workflows in a single professional-grade platform.

Seeing Farther with VisionX™: Camera-Assisted Precision for Outdoor Measurement

As measurement distances increase, outdoor conditions such as bright sunlight, reflective surfaces, and distant targets can make the laser point difficult to locate. This can slow workflows and reduce confidence in measurements.

Built on an advanced imaging architecture, VisionX™ combines a telephoto camera module, crosshair-assisted ranging and tracking technology, and UDH technology to make distant targets clearer, easier to identify, and more reliable to lock onto. Whether measuring a distant building facade, identifying a roof edge, planning a site layout, or capturing dimensions across a large outdoor work area, VisionX™ helps users verify the exact measuring point before taking a reading, improving both efficiency and confidence in challenging field conditions.





With a measuring range of up to 670ft (200m) and precision up to ±1mm, the S50C delivers reliable results for large outdoor projects, building measurements, site planning, renovation work, facility management, and professional construction applications.

"Meaningful innovation is not about adding more features—it is about helping professionals work more effectively in the environments where precision matters most," said Jore Chou, Founder and CEO of MILESEEY Group. "With the S50C, we continue to advance the evolution of green laser measuring technology through clearer outdoor visibility, more intuitive visual targeting, and a smarter measurement experience. Our goal is to transform measurement from simply capturing a number into a more efficient, confident, and complete workflow for professionals in the field."

Sunlight-Readable AMOLED Display and Intuitive Touchscreen Experience

The S50C features a 2.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen designed for outdoor visibility.

Compared with conventional LCD screens, the AMOLED display provides higher contrast and clearer visibility, helping users view measurements, targeting information, and captured images across changing light conditions.

The touchscreen interface streamlines navigation between measurement modes, stored records, captured images, and device settings, creating an intuitive user experience that minimizes time spent navigating menus and maximizes productivity in the field.

Intelligent Documentation, Connected Workflows, and Large-Capacity Storage

The S50C is designed to support the entire measurement workflow, from field capture to documentation, planning, and project management. Built-in storage accommodates up to 1,000 data and photo records, allowing users to organize, review, and reference critical project information directly on the device.

For greater workflow efficiency, the S50C integrates with both the MILESEEY Tools App and the magicplan App, extending measurements beyond the device itself and into a connected measure-to-plan ecosystem. Measurements, images, and project data can be transferred more efficiently between field documentation, floor planning, project estimation, and reporting workflows, reducing manual data entry while improving accuracy and project traceability across multiple jobsites.

By combining intelligent storage, visual documentation, and app-connected workflows, the S50C transforms measurement from a standalone task into a more complete project information system—helping professionals capture, organize, communicate, and act on measurement data with greater speed and confidence.

Built for Real Jobsite Conditions

Engineered for demanding professional environments, the S50C features an IP65-rated housing that protects against dust, debris, and water exposure commonly encountered on jobsites.





The device operates in temperatures from -10°C to 45°C and is powered by a rechargeable 2,400mAh lithium-ion battery with USB-C charging. Despite its rugged construction, the S50C weighs approximately 213 grams, making it easy to carry throughout the workday.

The professional-grade design also includes multiple measurement reference options—including front, rear, side-laser alignment, and tripod reference points—allowing users to adapt the device to a wide range of measuring scenarios, from confined indoor spaces to expansive outdoor projects.

Professional-Grade Performance for Complex Projects

Designed for both everyday measurements and advanced professional workflows, the S50C includes more than 18 intelligent measurement functions that simplify complex calculations directly in the field.

Users can perform common calculations such as distance, area, and volume, as well as advanced field functions including Point-to-Point (P2P) measurement, stake-out mode, indirect height and length measurements, Pythagorean measurements, wall area calculation, and addition/subtraction. Additional modes support trapezium, triangular area, circular area, and cylinder volume calculations.

Whether measuring inaccessible roof heights, planning layouts, calculating material requirements, or verifying dimensions across large worksites, the S50C helps professionals complete tasks faster while reducing manual calculations and measurement errors.

Pricing and Availability

The S50C joins MILESEEY Tools' Green Revolution Series, alongside the S50 and S50R, expanding the company's lineup of professional green laser measuring solutions designed for demanding real-world applications.

The MILESEEY S50C will be available for pre-order from June 20 through June 29, 2026, via the MILESEEY official website at a special Early Bird price of $299 USD.

Beginning June 30, 2026, the S50C will be available through MILESEEY's direct-to-consumer channels at a retail price of USD $349. As the newest flagship in the Green Revolution Series, the S50C is expected to become available through additional retail and distribution channels following its initial launch.

For more information or to pre-order the MILESEEY S50C, visit https://mileseeytools.com/products/mileseey-s50c-green-laser-measure-with-camera.

About MILESEEY TOOLS

MILESEEY TOOLS is a sub-brand of MILESEEY, a global leader in precision measurement and optical technologies since 2009. Created to serve both professionals and everyday makers, MILESEEY TOOLS brings advanced engineering into inspirational, accessible solutions that deliver performance where it matters most.

As pioneers of green laser measurement tools, and backed by hundreds of patents in laser, infrared thermometry, and intelligent sensing technologies, MILESEEY TOOLS empowers users with industry-grade accuracy, effortless usability, and enduring strength for every challenge. From contractors and surveyors to DIYers and designers, we support real-world challenges with tools that simplify complexity, enhance efficiency, and inspire confident creation.

MILESEEY and MILESEEY Tools together drive the evolution of intelligent tools—advancing precision, smart integration, and aesthetics design, empowering creators worldwide to See Miles Away and See Beyond Pros.

For more information, please visit www.mileseeytools.com.

For media inquiry, please contact TIF Creative for MILESEEY at justine.m@tifcreative.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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