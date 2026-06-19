Senvest Capital Inc. Announces Voting Results from Its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: SEC) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2026 (the “Meeting”).

Election of Directors

The following six director nominees, proposed by management, were elected at the Meeting:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent David E. Basner 1,553,733 99.92% 1,183 0.08% Eileen Bermingham 1,553,735 99.92% 1,181 0.08% Frank Daniel 1,554,700 99.99% 216 0.01% Jeffrey Jonas 1,554,898 100.00% 18 0.00% George Malikotsis 1,554,716 99.99% 200 0.01% Richard Mashaal 1,554,700 99.99% 216 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Corporation’s auditors.

About Senvest

Senvest and its subsidiaries have business activities in merchant banking, asset management, real estate and electronic security.

For more information, please contact Mr. George Malikotsis, Interim Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Senvest Capital Inc., at (514) 281-8082.