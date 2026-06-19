Gcore Helps Ucom Safeguard Public Live Broadcast Infrastructure During Armenia’s Parliamentary Elections

Gcore’s Network Layer DDoS Protection helped Ucom maintain service continuity and operational readiness for critical public-facing broadcast services

LUXEMBOURG, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gcore , the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, supported Ucom, one of Armenia’s leading telecommunications providers, in safeguarding public live broadcast infrastructure during Armenia’s 2026 parliamentary elections.

Ucom provides fixed and mobile connectivity, internet, television, and media services across Armenia and operates important communications infrastructure for consumers, businesses, and public digital services. At high-visibility national events like this year’s elections, public access to live broadcast services plays an important role in enabling people to follow the process in real time.

Ensuring Availability When Public Access Matters

For organizations operating digital infrastructure around major public events, availability is more than a technical metric. It directly affects access, confidence, and the reliability of public-facing services. Ahead of the elections, Ucom identified a Layer 3 or Layer 4 volumetric DDoS attack as a potential key risk scenario for its public streaming environment. Such attacks aim to overwhelm network capacity, causing failed connections or service timeouts for users trying to access a live stream – a detrimental scenario during an event where even a short disruption could have affected access to and confidence in the broadcast service.

To reduce this risk, Ucom needed a partner that could provide substantial distributed mitigation capacity at short notice, integrate quickly with its existing network routes, and remain operationally ready throughout the protected period. This requirement led Ucom to Gcore, whose Network Layer DDoS Protection is designed for high-capacity, network-level protection against potential volumetric disruption.

Preparing for Volumetric DDoS Risk

The protection was interconnected with Ucom’s infrastructure and activated within one day, enabled by close technical coordination between the Ucom and Gcore teams.

Gcore’s distributed scrubbing capacity and geographic readiness were key factors in enabling the rapid deployment. The engagement combined clear technical ownership, fast provisioning, pragmatic execution, and continuous operational readiness throughout the protected period.

Maintaining Service Continuity Throughout

During the engagement, Ucom’s infrastructure remained fully available, and no DDoS-related disruption was observed. Beyond immediate mitigation, DDoS protection is a core component of long-term preparedness, risk reduction, and resilience planning for organizations managing critical public-facing services. In high-visibility environments, establishing scalable security frameworks is essential to ensuring continuous operational readiness and safeguarding infrastructure before any disruption can materialize.

“During a critical national event, resilience is about technology, readiness, and trust. For Ucom, ensuring uninterrupted public access to the live broadcast was both an honor and a major responsibility. With Gcore’s rapid support and scalable protection capabilities, we were able to keep the public live broadcast infrastructure stable, reliable, and ready when it mattered most. This partnership demonstrated how preparation, speed, and the right technical expertise can help protect transparency in large-scale public processes,” said Ralph Yirikian, General Director of Ucom.

“High-visibility digital services require resilience before they are tested,” said Botir Bayzakov, VP of Sales at Gcore. “We are proud to have supported Ucom with rapid deployment, scalable Network Layer DDoS Protection, and close technical collaboration. This case shows how preparedness and the right infrastructure partner can help organizations maintain availability when reliability matters most.”

The collaboration underlines the value of speed, scale, and trusted technical expertise in protecting critical digital infrastructure. For telecommunications providers, media platforms, public service operators, and other organizations running high-visibility digital services, availability is becoming a core element of operational and cyber resilience.

About Gcore

Gcore is a global provider of infrastructure and software solutions for AI, cloud, networking, and security, headquartered in Luxembourg. With its own sovereign infrastructure spanning six continents, Gcore delivers reliable, ultra-low-latency performance to enterprises and service providers. Gcore’s AI-native cloud stacks enable organizations to easily develop, train, and scale AI models—whether in public, private, or hybrid environments—and integrate computing, networking, security, and AI into a single platform for business-critical workloads.

Contact

Yannik Bartling

Oseon GmbH (PR Agency)

yannik@oseon.com

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