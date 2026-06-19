Elis announces the withdrawal of its notification to the CCPC regarding the acquisition of OCL

Puteaux, June 19, 2026 – Elis, a global leader in circular services at work, announces that it has informed the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) of its decision to withdraw the notification relating to the acquisition of 100% of O.C.L. Laundry Services Limited (OCL), announced on August 6, 2025, and consequently to abandon the proposed acquisition.

This decision follows several months of discussions with the CCPC as part of its review of the transaction. In light of the progress of the proceedings and the associated timelines, Elis concluded that the conditions necessary to complete the transaction satisfactorily were not met.

The proposed acquisition represented only a small portion of the Group's business and will not have a significant impact on Elis's growth trajectory. Elis remains fully committed to developing its operations in Ireland.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 31 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers and employees.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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