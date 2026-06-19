Aecon schedules second quarter 2026 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2026 after market close, and has scheduled a live webcast and conference call for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, July 31, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed using this link and will be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants can also dial-in to the conference call and pre-register using this link. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

An accompanying presentation of the second quarter 2026 financial results will also be available after market close on July 30, 2026 at www.aecon.com/investing. For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within one hour following the live webcast and conference call at the same webcast link above.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com