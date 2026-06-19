SmallBizSEO Expands SEO Services to Help Local Businesses Increase Visibility Across Google and AI-Powered Search Platforms

New York, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallBizSEO, a search engine optimization company focused on local and service-based businesses, announced today the expansion of its SEO service offerings to help small businesses improve visibility across traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search platforms. The expanded approach combines local SEO, Google Business Profile optimization, technical SEO, content strategy, and AI search visibility improvements to help businesses strengthen online presence, attract qualified leads, and adapt to evolving consumer search behavior.

As more consumers use Google, map listings, and AI-powered search tools to find local service providers, strong search visibility has become essential for small businesses looking to attract new customers. SmallBizSEO helps businesses improve their presence across these channels through targeted SEO strategies built around local market demand, customer intent, and measurable outcomes.

The company’s approach focuses on helping businesses rank for relevant search terms, improve website performance, strengthen local authority, and convert online visibility into phone calls, form submissions, booked appointments, and customer inquiries.

“Our mission is to help small businesses turn search into a reliable growth channel,” said Clayton Johnson, CEO of SmallBizSEO. “Every local business deserves a practical strategy for getting found by the right customers at the right time. Our data-driven approach helps clients build sustainable visibility, attract qualified leads, and grow with confidence.”

SmallBizSEO provides a comprehensive suite of SEO services designed for local and service-based businesses, including local SEO strategy, Google Business Profile optimization, keyword research, on-page SEO, technical SEO audits, SEO content creation, link-building strategy, AI search visibility improvements, and conversion-focused website optimization.

By focusing on the specific needs of small businesses, SmallBizSEO helps clients compete more effectively in crowded local markets without relying solely on paid advertising. Its strategies are designed to support long-term visibility, stronger search performance, and more consistent lead generation.

As search behavior continues to evolve, SmallBizSEO remains focused on helping businesses adapt to changes in traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms. The company continues to refine its strategies to help clients build durable online visibility and connect with customers who are actively searching for their services.

For more information about SmallBizSEO and its SEO services for local businesses, visit https://smallbizseo.com

About SmallBizSEO

SmallBizSEO is a search engine optimization company that helps local and service-based businesses improve online visibility, strengthen Google rankings, increase AI search visibility, and generate qualified leads. Through data-backed SEO strategies, SmallBizSEO helps small businesses turn search into a practical and measurable growth channel.

About SmallBizSEO

SmallBizSEO is a small business SEO company helping local and service-based businesses grow through data-backed SEO. From Google rankings to AI search visibility, we help you attract qualified traffic, convert more visitors, and turn search into a reliable revenue channel.

Press Inquiries

hello@smallbizseo.com

SmallBizSEO, llc

99 Wall Street #1718

New York, NY 10005