KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards Winner for 2026

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition is pleased to announce today that it has been recognized in Tripadvisor's Travelers' Choice® Awards for 2026. Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are among the top 10% of listings around the world on Tripadvisor.

KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition Recognized as a Top-Rated Hotel in Ho Chi Minh

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travelers and diners. This award is based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travelers’ favorites.

"Receiving the Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2026 is a true reflection of the people behind KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition — our team, our guests, and our community. By combining movement, culture, and meaningful partnerships, we hope to inspire the community to connect and experience Ho Chi Minh City in a way that is authentic and unforgettable. This award affirms that what we are building resonates, and we look forward to continuing this journey with our community." - Benny, Co-Founder & CBO, KiN Hotel Group

“Congratulations to KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2026,” said Matt Dacey, Chief Marketing Officer, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2026 and beyond.”

Check out all the reviews and discover more about KiN Hotel Thi Sach Edition here.

About KiN Group

KiN Group is a Singapore-headquartered integrated lifestyle hospitality company building next-generation urban experiences across Southeast Asia. Rooted in the philosophy of the Warmth of Kinship, the Group owns, operates, and grows a portfolio of branded hospitality destinations that combine thoughtful design, technology integration, and community-driven experiences for the modern traveller.

The Group's ecosystem spans four pillars: Hospitality Operations (KiN Hotel, KiN Hotel Edition, NiK Hotel, KiN Wander), Real Estate and Business Solution (Crestbrick), Brand Amplification (KiN Circle), and Technology (KiNex). With over 30 hotels across Vietnam and an expanding footprint into Malaysia, Singapore, and China, KiN Group is targeting 13,000 rooms by 2029.

Headquartered in Singapore. Rooted in Ho Chi Minh City. Growing across Southeast Asia.

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, helps millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and contributions, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

Press Inquiries

KiN Hotel

kin.mkt@kinliving.vn

https://kinhotel.com/