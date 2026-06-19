Playing For Change Unites Global Voices for Mother Earth with New Song Around The World, “Acontecer”

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playing For Change, a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Corporation) dedicated to inspiring and connecting the world through music, proudly presents the release of its latest Song Around The World, “Acontecer” on the Playing For Change YouTube channel and website . Featuring Dani Lança, Manu Chao, Alexandre Carlo (lead singer of the acclaimed Brazilian reggae band Natiruts), and musicians from around the globe, the song arrives as a powerful call for collective action to protect the planet we share. “Mamazonia” is calling and music is answering with a powerful new anthem for Mother Earth.

Recorded across continents, borders, and landscapes, “Acontecer” delivers a message of environmental awareness, unity, and hope. At its heart is the powerful phrase “Mamazonia,” a poetic representation of the Amazon rainforest as the “lungs of the Earth,” whose vitality sustains life across the globe.







Written by Dani Lança and Manu Chao, the song transforms this message into a global chant of awareness, highlighting humanity's shared responsibility to care for the natural world. Throughout the song, the recurring question, “Que vai passar?” (“What will happen?”), echoes concerns about the uncertain future of our planet while offering a hopeful reminder that love and unity among humans can be a powerful force for change. The closing lines, “Para a tribo da terra, Acabei com a guerra” (For the tribe of the Earth, I ended the war), envision a harmonious future where environmental and social justice prevail.

This release marks the latest chapter in the longstanding creative partnership between Playing For Change and Manu Chao. What began as a spontaneous street performance in Barcelona has evolved into a years-long series of global collaborations, including “One Love,” “Clandestino,” “Seeds of Freedom,” “Soul Rebel,” “Tantas Tierras,” “Mr. Bobby,” and now “Acontecer.”

To amplify the song's environmental message, Playing For Change has teamed up with Amazon Watch, an international non-profit organization working to protect and defend the Amazon rainforest and global climate in solidarity with Indigenous peoples. Together, we seek to raise awareness about the urgent need to protect our “Mamazonia,” the heart of the world and bio-cultural territory of life, housing 1/3 of global plant and animal species and over 500 distinct Indigenous peoples whose cultures, wisdom, and ways of life are deeply inter-connected to the land. Learn more about their work: https://amazonwatch.org/

Watch “Acontecer” Song Around The World, join the movement and experience the rhythm for the forests, rivers, skies, and our future generations who will inherit them.

About Playing For Change



Playing For Change (PFC) was created to unify the world through the power of music. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. To date, PFC has produced over 400 videos, recorded over 1,400 musicians in 65 countries and touched the hearts of over 3 billion viewers through music videos, performances and school programs.

Through 20 years of spreading peace through music, Playing For Change has been honored to partner with the United Nations, The White House and the Winter Olympics, collaborated with legendary musicians such as, Ringo Starr, Bono, John Paul Jones, Slash, Keith Richards, Susan Tedeschi and more, and appeared on CNN, The Tonight Show and Rolling Stone. Playing For Change is also the proud 2019 recipient of the prestigious Polar Music Prize.

To learn more about PFC, visit: https://playingforchange.com

To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit: http://www.playingforchange.org



Playing For Change Press Contact:

Adrienne Mari’ya Dennis

adrienne@playingforchange.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4aea615c-9be1-4409-9f05-dc02a8228f95