New England’s Top Marketing Executives Named at the 2026 BostonCMO ORBIE Awards





BOSTON, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 BostonCMO ORBIE Awards honored leading chief marketing officers (CMOs) from GE Vernova-Grid Software, UKG, Amica Insurance, Agero, and Emerson Health for their exceptional leadership. Hosted by BostonCMO, a chapter of the Inspire Leadership Network , the prestigious awards honor CMOs who drive business transformation and industry impact.

Held at The Westin Copley Place, the ceremony brought together top executives and industry leaders to honor excellence in marketing leadership across 5 award categories.

“Behind every award-winning marketing campaign is a CMO leading the vision, shaping the strategy, and owning the results,” said Ron McMurtrie, GeorgiaCMO Chair. “The ORBIE Awards are the ultimate recognition program for the leaders behind the work.”

Meet the 2026 BostonCMO ORBIE Award Winners:

Gayle O’Connell, EVP & CMO, Arbella Insurance, received the Leadership ORBIE.

received the Leadership ORBIE. Tracy Dearing, CMO, GE Vernova, Grid Software , received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5.5 billion in annual revenue and multi-national operations.

, received the Super Global ORBIE for organizations over $5.5 billion in annual revenue and multi-national operations. Sarah Hodges, CMO, UKG, received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations.

received the Global ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue & multi-national operations. Tory Pachis, EVP & CMO, Amica Insurance, received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue.

received the Large Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $3 billion annual revenue. Beth Davidson, CMO, Agero, received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue.

received the Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $1 billion annual revenue. Jacqueline Clancy, CMO, VP of Strategic Marketing & CMO, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

About the ORBIE:

The ORBIE is the preeminent executive recognition for C-suite leaders. Since 1998, the ORBIE Awards have recognized leadership excellence, building relationships between executives and trusted business partners, and inspiring the next generation of executives. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer-adjudicated process led by prior ORBIE recipients based on the following criteria:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by marketing initiatives

Engagement in industry and community endeavors





BostonCMO ORBIE Keynote & Attendance:

The keynote address for the BostonCMO ORBIE Awards was delivered by Gayle O’Connell, EVP & CMO of Arbella Insurance, who was interviewed by Paul Brady, President & CEO, Arbella Insurance. Over 100 guests attended, representing leading New England organizations and their marketing partners.

The following partners made the 2026 BostonCMO ORBIE Awards possible:

Gold Partners: Monotype, Similarweb

Monotype, Similarweb Silver Partners: Foundation Marketing, Merkle, Profound, Razorfish, Xplor

Foundation Marketing, Merkle, Profound, Razorfish, Xplor Media Partner: Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal Nonprofit Partner: Year Up United

To learn more about partnership opportunities and how to connect with leading C-suite executives across North America, click here.

About BostonCMO:

BostonCMO is the preeminent peer leadership network of chief marketing officers (CMOs) in New England. As one of over 50 chapters of the Inspire Leadership Network, BostonCMO belongs to a national membership organization exclusively comprised of C-suite leaders from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions.

BostonCMO is led by a CMO Advisory Board, with support from an executive director and staff. Underwriter executives support the chapter and ensure the programs remain non-commercial and exclusive to qualified CMOs and members.

About Inspire Leadership Network:

Inspire Leadership Network is the preeminent peer leadership network of C-suite executives. With nearly 2,000 members across over 50 local chapters, Inspire members serve public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare, and non-profit institutions. Inspire exists to help leaders thrive in today’s most challenging executive roles.

Media Contact

Nicole Lammes

nicole.lammes@inspirecxo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1c61af5-9196-4c01-9335-4edbf26e30be