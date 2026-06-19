DEKUPLE: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 19, 2026

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 19, 2026

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Dividend of €0.76 per share to be paid on June 26, 2026

Renewal of the Board of Directors and appointment of a new Director

Paris, June 19, 2026 (6:30 p.m.) – ADLPartner, the parent company of DÉKUPLE Group, a European Leader in Communication and Data Marketing, today held its Combined General Meeting, chaired by Bertrand Laurioz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

On this occasion, the Group’s management presented shareholders with the results for the 2025 financial year, the first achievements of the Ambition 2030 strategic plan, and the Group’s development outlook in France and internationally.

Approval of the 2025 financial statements

Shareholders approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

Dividend distribution

In accordance with the proposal submitted by the Board of Directors, the General Meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.76 per share.

The ex-dividend date has been set for June 24, 2026, with payment scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Strengthening governance and renewal of the Board of Directors

The General Meeting renewed the terms of office of the nine current Directors for a period of three financial years, expiring at the close of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2029 to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2028.

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Xavier Lépine as a Director for a three-year term. His extensive experience in investment and operational management will strengthen the diversity of expertise within the Board and contribute to its strategic discussions.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors is composed of ten members.

In addition, the term of office of Dinesh Katiyar as Board Observer was renewed for a further three-year period.

Other resolutions

Shareholders approved all resolutions submitted to the Meeting, including:

approval of related-party agreements;

approval of the compensation policy for corporate officers, as well as all components of the compensation and benefits in kind paid or granted to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in respect of the 2025 financial year;

authorization granted to the Board of Directors to implement a share buyback program.





Board’s decision

The Board of Directors met following the general meeting and renewed Bertrand Laurioz’s term as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Biography of the new Director

After beginning his career in investment banking between 1994 and 2000 in Paris, New York and London, Xavier Lépine became a mezzanine investor with MezzVest and later Citadel from 2001 to 2007 in London. In 2007, he co-founded in Paris a fund specializing in corporate turnarounds and invested in French SMEs facing special situations.

Having returned to Brittany in 2013, Xavier Lépine subsequently led three industrial SMEs, where he successfully implemented major industrial, managerial and organizational transformation programs in turnaround situations. In 2021, he co-founded Breizh Rebond, a regional investment fund that has to date invested in 12 companies located in Western France.

Xavier Lépine holds an engineering degree from Mines Paris – PSL.

Quorum conditions and detailed voting results of the General Meeting will be made available shortly on DÉKUPLE’s website at www.dekuple.com.

About DÉKUPLE Group

DEKUPLE Group is an international communication, marketing and data company built on a unique multi-entrepreneurship model. Its integrated growth platform is structured around three complementary pillars:

Advise, through Converteo and its 450 consultants specializing in data, technology and artificial intelligence;

Create, through its international network of multi-disciplinary agencies;

Boost, through the Boost Factory, which brings together the Group's data assets and MarTech solutions.





With nearly 70 areas of expertise spanning the entire communication and data marketing value chain, the Group helps brands address their differentiation and growth challenges. Its integrated ecosystem enables clients to optimize marketing investments and maximize their impact.

Founded in 1972, DEKUPLE Group operates across Europe, North America and China. Its 1,200 employees support more than 750 large corporations and mid-sized companies on a daily basis. DEKUPLE is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

www.dekuple.com

Contacts :

DÉKUPLE Group

Investor Relations & Financial Information

Tel: +33 1 41 58 72 03 - relations.investisseurs@dekuple.com

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

Analysts - Investors: Cyril COMBE - Tel: +33 1 53 65 37 94

Press - Media: Fatou-Kiné N’DIAYE - Tel: +33 (0) 1 53 67 36 34

dekuple@actus.fr

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