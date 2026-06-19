More Adults Are Turning to Better Sleep Hygiene in a Phone-Free Bedtime Environment

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleenova draws more attention to the importance of sleep hygiene with its innovative SoundMask product. About 50 to 70 million American adults have some sleep disorder. That’s roughly 1 in 3 who cannot get a good night’s sleep, which is crucial for operating heavy equipment or making important decisions the next day.





As more consumers turn to wellness-driven living, sleep hygiene is entering more conversations. People are more mindful about better fitness, nutrition, and how sleep directly impacts overall body, mind, and emotional well-being.

The only issue is that screens constantly interrupt what should be a relaxing sleep experience. The goal is to achieve high-quality phone-free sleep through personalized sleep audio and healthier nighttime habits that support proper sleep hygiene.

Sleep Hygiene Is No Longer Just a Medical Buzzword

The idea of sleep hygiene isn’t limited to medical journals or physician circles anymore. Sleep hygiene is the set of practices and routines that help an individual get an appropriate amount of sleep based on their age and support a healthier circadian rhythm.

Think of sleep hygiene as the habits, behaviors, and environmental factors that directly influence the type of sleep anyone gets. Maybe that means putting up blackout curtains to avoid city lights creeping into the bedroom, or lowering the bedroom temperature to encourage the body to relax and slow down.

A crucial part of better sleep hygiene is awareness of screen use. There is significant evidence that excessive smartphone or tablet use before bed or during a nap is associated with poor sleep quality. That is why the current recommendation is to put the screens down at least an hour before sleep. So, what do people do when doomscrolling or sleep audio is needed for a good night’s rest?

Why More People Are Turning to Sleep Audio

The use of sleep audio is growing rapidly. Everything from listening to birds chirping across a meadow at night to guided meditation that calms the nervous system is used by adults seeking improved sleep hygiene.

In most cases, sleep audio plays using a smartphone, external speaker, or earbuds. The problem is that smartphones lead to constant interruptions and enticing entertainment. It’s too easy to disrupt your sleep hygiene with endless scrolling of social media videos or notifications from email and texts from friends.

Using a mobile speaker that can be placed on a bedside table is better. That means the phone can be put across the room. The exception is that a speaker fills an area with sound, meaning anyone else in the room, nearby area, or floors above and below may also hear those relaxing waterfall sounds coming from the device.

As for earbuds, they are not helpful for side sleepers. A better bedtime routine cannot involve earbuds that get lodged in the ear canals and feel uncomfortable when pressed against a pillow. They can also get lost in the bedding or suddenly disconnect, disrupting a partner's sleep when the audio switches back to the phone or another local device.

A New Category of Phone-Free Sleep Solutions Is Emerging

As the growing reliance on sound masking continues to expand and the need for wellness-focused sleep hygiene increases, it makes sense to find a technological solution that supports better sleep. That is where Sleenova’s SoundMask can help.





Designed around the idea of comfort first, the SoundMask combines full light blackout, private audio, offline playback, and sleep-focused sound experiences in one wearable system. With support for binaural beats and custom sleep sounds, it allows users to create a more calming bedtime environment without relying on earbuds or keeping a smartphone nearby. Its near-ear audio design also helps keep sound personal, so users can listen comfortably without disturbing others in the room.

The SoundMask features pressure-free 3D eye cups. It doesn’t require earbuds, helping side sleepers finally relax while enjoying white noise from nighttime soundscapes. Users can add audio to the device, reducing the need to keep a smartphone anywhere near the sleeper, so no more late-night notifications or app updates get in the way of sleep hygiene.





With up to 20 hours of battery life, one-tap sleep mode, customizable alarms, and multiple operating modes, the SoundMask ensures a phone-free sleep experience and digital detox before bed.





Better Sleep Often Starts Before You Close Your Eyes

It’s not just stay-at-home parents who need better sleep hygiene after putting the kids to bed. Plenty of hybrid workers who travel need more support on buses, subways, and during long commutes. Travelers on late-night flights across the nation want a way to disconnect from digital tethers. Even a CEO can use a quick nap between meetings.





Whether it’s a shared bedroom household or a family of light sleepers, using the SoundMask ensures a combination of private sleep audio and reduced smartphone dependency. It directly addresses many of the common challenges that hinder quality sleep hygiene.

The more people realize that better sleep leads to healthier, happier living, the greater the conversation about sleep hygiene will grow. Products like the Sleenova SoundMask directly address these issues and continue pushing the evolution of technology-supported wellness into the next era.

Contact Person: Chloe Wang

Email: hello@sleenova.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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