BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq – ALOT), Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq – LPRO), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE – HUN), Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq – LAB)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq – ALOT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, AstroNova will be acquired by Arcline Investment Management for $29.00 per share in cash in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $272 million. The investigation concerns whether the AstroNova Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/astronova-inc-nasdaq-alot/.

Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq – LPRO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Open Lending will be acquired by ANV Group Holdings Ltd. for $3.15 per share. The investigation concerns whether the Open Lending Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/open-lending-corporation-nasdaq-lpro/.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE – HUN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Huntsman will be acquired by Olin Corporation (NYSE - OLN) whereby Huntsman shareholders will receive 0.5476 shares in Olin for every one (1) share of Huntsman. Upon completion of the transaction, Olin shareholders will own approximately 54.5% and Huntsman shareholders will own approximately 45.5% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether the Huntsman Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/huntsman-corporation-nyse-hun/.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq – LAB)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Standard BioTools will be acquired by Treeline Biosciences, Inc. At the closing of the proposed combination, pre-merger Standard BioTools stockholders are expected to own approximately 16% of the combined company, and pre-merger Treeline stockholders are expected to own approximately 84% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Standard BioTools Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/standard-biotools-inc-nasdaq-lab-2/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.