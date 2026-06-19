Kaldvik AS: Annual report 2025

Please find enclosed the Annual Report 2025 for Kaldvik AS. The Annual Report 2025 is enclosed to this announcement and also available on the company's website: www.kaldvik.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well- developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market.

See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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