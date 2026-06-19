Gersan Elektrik Announces Application to Trade on the OTCQX Market in the United States

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. (“Gersan Elektrik,” “Gersan” or the “Company”) (BIST: GEREL), a publicly traded Türkiye-based industrial company operating in the electrical sector and energy distribution solutions, today announced that it has initiated an application process for its shares to be cross-traded on the OTCQX Market in the United States. The Company previously disclosed the commencement of this process through Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform on June 9, 2026.

The application is subject to the review and approval of OTC Markets Group, and there can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of the application. If approved, the contemplated OTCQX quotation is expected to support broader market visibility and enhance access to the Company’s publicly available disclosures for U.S.-based and international investors.

The Company views the OTCQX application as an important milestone in its broader corporate business, international capital markets and investor-base expansion strategy. Gersan Elektrik believes that a structured U.S. market access framework may help the Company communicate its industrial platform, operating capabilities and publicly disclosed financial information to a wider institutional and investor audience in a transparent and disciplined manner.

“Our application to OTCQX represents a structured step in Gersan Elektrik’s ongoing corporate development and capital markets communication strategy,” said Erkan İzgi, Chairman of Board of Gersan Elektrik. “Subject to approval, we believe the contemplated OTCQX quotation may support broader market visibility, improve access to our public disclosures and contribute to a more accessible information environment for U.S.-based and international investors. We intend to continue communicating with the market through factual, timely and disclosure-based investor relations practices.”

Gersan Elektrik has engaged Usul Ventures Limited, a consulting firm listed in OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory, to act as process manager and advisor in connection with the Company’s OTCQX cross-trading application process. Usul Ventures is expected to support the Company in coordinating the application process, investor communication framework, U.S. market positioning and related disclosure-oriented workstreams during the contemplated U.S. market access process.

Gersan Elektrik is one of the established companies in Türkiye’s electrical sector, with more than 45 years of experience. The Company manufactures systems and materials that carry, combine and protect electrical conductors along the line extending from power generation facilities to end-use locations. Its product and solution portfolio includes busbar systems, cable tray and conveying systems, grounding systems, panel systems, electric vehicle charging station systems, automation systems, Led-Bus lighting systems, underfloor channel systems, special carrier systems and steel construction systems.

As a publicly traded company listed on Borsa Istanbul under the ticker GEREL, Gersan Elektrik aims to strengthen its international capital markets engagement through accessible corporate information, disciplined investor communication and continuity in public disclosure. The contemplated OTCQX process does not constitute a public offering of securities and is not intended to change the Company’s primary listing venue or existing public disclosure obligations in Türkiye.

The Company expects that, subject to completion of the OTCQX application process, future investor communication may include periodic business updates and financial-results communications based on information already disclosed through the Company’s official public reporting channels. Any such communications are intended to provide context around publicly available information and are not intended to provide investment advice, price targets, trading recommendations or selective disclosure of material non-public information.

About Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S.

Gersan Elektrik Ticaret ve Sanayi A.S. is a Türkiye-based publicly traded industrial company listed on Borsa Istanbul under the ticker GEREL. The Company operates in the electrical sector and provides products and solutions across energy distribution, busbar systems, cable tray and conveying systems, grounding systems, panel systems, electric vehicle charging systems, automation and lighting-related applications. For further information, please visit www.gersan.com.tr.

About Usul Ventures Limited

Usul Ventures Limited is a corporate finance and capital markets advisory firm listed in OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory. In connection with Gersan Elektrik’s contemplated OTCQX cross-trading process, Usul Ventures is expected to act as process manager and advisor, supporting application coordination, investor communication structuring and related market-access workstreams.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States, Türkiye or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in any jurisdiction except pursuant to registration or an applicable exemption under applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s OTCQX application, expected market visibility, investor access, corporate communication strategy and future investor relations activities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s control. Actual results, timing, approvals, market conditions and outcomes may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.