Boston, MA, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston Dental, a leader in dental and aesthetic services, has been honored as the best dentist in Boston by SmileToTalk.com. This accolade underscores Boston Dental's dedication to providing top-tier preventive, restorative, and cosmetic treatments across its three locations in Boston.

The recognition by SmileToTalk.com, a reputable platform known for its comprehensive reviews and ratings, places Boston Dental at the forefront of dental care in the region. The listicle, which reviewed and scored five prominent dental practices, highlighted Boston Dental's exceptional service quality, innovative treatment options, and patient-centric approach.

Boston Dental offers a wide array of services, including teeth whitening, ceramic veneers, and orthodontic solutions such as Invisalign and lingual braces. These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of their patients, ensuring that each individual receives personalized care tailored to their specific requirements.

"Being recognized as the best dentist in Boston is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to excellence," said Dr. Maged el-Malecki, owner of Boston Dental. "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of care and continuously improving our services to meet the evolving needs of our patients."

SmileToTalk.com's review emphasized Boston Dental's state-of-the-art facilities and the expertise of its dental professionals, which contribute significantly to the practice's outstanding reputation. The review also noted the practice's commitment to using the latest technology and techniques to deliver superior results.

Boston Dental's rating as the best dentist in Boston reflects its unwavering commitment to enhancing patient experiences and outcomes. The practice's holistic approach to dental care, combined with its focus on innovation and patient satisfaction, sets it apart as a leader in the field.

About Boston Dental

Boston Dental offers a suite of dental and aesthetic services that include preventive, restorative, and cosmetic treatments. Services available across three Boston locations include teeth whitening, ceramic veneers, and orthodontic options such as Invisalign and lingual braces.

Press Inquiries

Maged el-Malecki

MaleckiDMD [at] bostondental.com

(617) 706-5000

https://bostondental.com