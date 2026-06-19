TAP, Inc. Announces Sponsorship of Joey Gase Motorsports to Launch TAP Advisors and ZeroDay During NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts San Diego Race Weekend

The strategic partnership aligns American motorsports, military leadership, and financial innovation to introduce TAP's newest advisory initiatives.

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP, Inc. today announced its sponsorship of the Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series entry during this weekend's race activities, leveraging the event to showcase the launch and expansion of TAP Advisors and ZeroDay, TAP's military-focused registered investment advisory initiative.

The sponsorship coincides with one of the nation's largest concentrations of active-duty military personnel, veterans, defense contractors, and government technology professionals in the San Diego region, creating a unique opportunity to engage communities that share TAP's commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership, and long-term wealth creation.

TAP is a modern financial technology and advisory platform built to help individuals, founders, executives, veterans, and mission-driven professionals access investment guidance, brokerage solutions, TAP Strategies, high-yield savings accounts, payments, alternative investment opportunities, and long-term wealth planning through one connected ecosystem.

Through TAP Advisors, the company provides fiduciary advisory services for investors seeking a more modern relationship with wealth management, combining human guidance, technology-enabled account access, and investment strategies aligned with each client’s goals, risk profile, and stage of life.

ZeroDay extends TAP’s advisory model to the military and defense community. The platform is designed to serve active-duty military personnel, veterans, defense professionals, government technology leaders, and military-connected entrepreneurs who often face unique financial decisions around career transition, liquidity events, retirement planning, business ownership, benefits, family security, and long-term wealth creation.

By combining TAP’s advisory infrastructure with ZeroDay’s military-focused perspective, TAP intends to deliver financial guidance that understands both the mission-driven culture and the practical financial needs of this community.

"NASCAR represents many of the values that define our organization: discipline, teamwork, execution, and performance under pressure," said Brian Foote, CEO of TAP, Inc. "This activation is about much more than a logo on a race car. It is an opportunity to introduce our advisory platform to entrepreneurs, investors, military leaders, and families who value fiduciary guidance, innovation, and long-term financial planning."

ZeroDay was founded by Travis Salley, a career financial advisor and U.S. Army officer who brings both financial industry experience and firsthand military perspective to serving the defense community. Travis has served in numerous military positions, including as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

By combining the national visibility of NASCAR with San Diego's unique military ecosystem, TAP believes the sponsorship creates a differentiated marketing platform that extends well beyond race weekend. Content generated through the activation will support ongoing investor outreach, advisor recruitment, client engagement, and strategic partnerships across the United States.

The sponsorship also reflects TAP's broader strategy of building brands through experiential marketing and community engagement rather than traditional advertising alone. Race imagery, hospitality events, executive networking opportunities, and digital media content will continue supporting the company's marketing initiatives long after the checkered flag falls.

As TAP Advisors continues expanding its wealth management and alternative investment advisory capabilities, and ZeroDay grows its military-focused advisory presence, the company views the NASCAR partnership as a natural extension of its mission to connect leadership, innovation, and capital formation.

About TAP, Inc.

TAP, Inc. is a financial technology and advisory platform focused on modern wealth management, investment advisory services, investment access, and capital formation. Through TAP Advisors, the company provides fiduciary investment advisory services for individuals, founders, executives, families, entrepreneurs, veterans, and mission-driven organizations seeking a more modern approach to financial planning, portfolio construction, and long-term wealth creation.

Through its military-focused ZeroDay advisory initiative, TAP is expanding its advisory model to serve military personnel, veterans, defense professionals, and mission-driven entrepreneurs with financial guidance tailored to the needs of the military and defense community. TAP’s broader platform is built to connect advisory services, brokerage access, alternative investment opportunities, and technology-enabled financial tools into a more integrated client experience.

ZeroDay Capital is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the Department of Defense, Department of the Army, United States Military Academy at West Point, or any other federal agency. References to military service, rank, duty positions, or federal institutions are provided for biographical and informational purposes only.

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