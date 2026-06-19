Virtual Latinos Academy Opens Second Cohort Of Its AI Bootcamp After Graduating Professionals From 19 Countries Across The Americas

San Diego, CALIFORNIA, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Latinos, a leading recruitment agency specializing in Latin American remote talent, announced the opening of the second cohort of the AI Performance Lab, the AI bootcamp delivered through Virtual Latinos Academy (VLA). The first edition, held this past May, graduated 37 virtual professionals from 19 countries — a result that reflects both the regional reach of the company's community and a defining shift in the modern workplace.

The second cohort will run with live sessions from July 6th to July 10th, 2026, followed by a graduation event on July 17th. The week-long, performance-based program trains Virtual Assistants in AI literacy and prompt engineering, equipping them to turn everyday tasks into structured, AI-powered workflows. Rather than completing passive lessons, every participant builds a real, applied AI solution they can present as proof of skill, with top projects recognized through cash awards.

"Technology evolves fast, but our mission doesn't change: we believe in Latin American talent, and we are committed to giving our professionals the tools to grow, compete, and lead," said Jaime Nacach, Founder and CEO of Virtual Latinos. "Seeing professionals from 19 different countries graduate from our first cohort confirmed what we've always known — when you invest in people's development, you don't just transform a career. You transform families, businesses, and entire communities."

The AI Performance Lab is offered free of charge to virtual professionals in the Virtual Latinos community, whether they are actively working with clients or currently seeking employment. The program combines five live, hands-on sessions with a dedicated virtual classroom, an exclusive AI learning companion named GuIA that supports students throughout the experience, and an official VLA Certificate and digital badge upon completion.

Beyond technical skills, the initiative carries a clear social purpose. In addition to project awards, three special passes will be granted to job-seeking professionals to receive personalized support sessions from the Virtual Latinos Recruitment team — strengthening their readiness, visibility, and confidence for future opportunities. The bootcamp is Level 1 of a three-part AI Specialization Pathway that will advance into AI workflow automation and AI agents, building a long-term development route rather than a one-time event.

The program builds on Virtual Latinos' track record of investing in its community through the VL Academy. Registration for the second cohort of the AI Performance Lab is open until June 30th, 2026, or until the cohort reaches capacity.

About Virtual Latinos

Virtual Latinos specializes in connecting businesses with top virtual assistants from Latin America. Each assistant is pre-vetted, highly skilled, and ready to support businesses in various needs. Virtual Latinos operate in U.S. time zones and ensure real-time client support and productivity. Their community is known for its personalized service, hand-picking the top 1% of talent, and fostering long-term relationships between clients and virtual assistants.

Press Inquiries

Alejandro Bonilla

alejandro.bonilla [at] virtuallatinos.com

https://www.virtuallatinos.com/

5425 Oberlin Dr Suite 205, San Diego, CA 92121, United States