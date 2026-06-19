Amazon Prime Day Jewelry Deals Expand With Affordable Luxury Jewelry From Cate & Chloe

Phoenix, ARIZONA, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon Prime Day jewelry deals will include a significant markdown from Cate & Chloe this year. The brand has announced that its Bianca 18k Gold-Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings will be available for $19.98 during the four-day event, down from an $86 MSRP, a discount of approximately 77 percent.

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k Gold-Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings

The sale runs June 23 through June 26 on Amazon, coinciding with Prime Day 2026. The event is one of the largest online shopping moments of the year. According to Adobe Analytics, Amazon Prime Day 2025 drove $24.1 billion in U.S. online spending across all retailers over its four days, a 30 percent increase over the prior year. A 2026 survey by Omnisend found that 55 percent of U.S. consumers plan to shop during this year’s event, up from 45 percent in 2025, with clothing and accessories ranking as the top purchase category at 41 percent.

The Bianca earrings feature 34 sparkling crystals set in an 18k gold-plated hoop frame, available in white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold finishes. At 25mm and built with a hinged back closure, the earrings are designed for all-day wear. Each pair ships in a gift box. The $19.98 Prime Day price represents the lowest publicly listed price for the product, which currently retails at $21.99 on Amazon outside of the promotional window.

The Bianca markdown fits within a broader consumer trend toward affordable luxury jewelry on Amazon. Industry data shows that the average Prime Day order in 2025 came in at $53.34, with per-item spend averaging $24.59, a figure that places the Bianca earrings squarely within the sweet spot of what Prime Day shoppers have demonstrated they are willing to spend on accessible, quality pieces.

“Prime Day is one of the few moments in the year where shoppers are actively looking for quality at a reduced price,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe. “The Bianca earrings are one of our strongest pieces. Bringing them into the Prime Day conversation at under $20 puts affordable luxury jewelry on Amazon in a category where it belongs.”

The Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k Gold-Plated Crystal Hoop Earrings are available on Amazon at amazon.com/dp/B076FJ9LB9 from June 23 through June 26. A Prime membership is required to access the promotional price. The offer is available while supplies last.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

Press Inquiries

Ariana Price

Marketing [at] cateandchloe.com

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https://cateandchloe.com/

Cate & Chloe LLC

3725 E Roeser Rd Suite 20

Phoenix, AZ 85040