Dr. Austin Harris, MD Announces NAD+ IV Infusion Therapy Availability at NeuroRelief for Cellular Health and Cognitive Wellness Support in 2026

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Austin Harris, MD, founder of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy, has announced the availability of NAD+ IV infusion therapy as part of the clinic’s ongoing commitment to physician-led, evidence-informed wellness and cellular health optimization in 2026.

NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a naturally occurring coenzyme found in every living cell and plays a central role in energy production, mitochondrial function, and cellular repair processes. It is essential for metabolic reactions that convert nutrients into ATP, the primary energy currency of the body, and is increasingly studied for its role in supporting neurological function, cognitive clarity, and overall physiological resilience.

At NeuroRelief, NAD+ IV infusion therapy is being offered as a medically supervised treatment designed to support patients experiencing fatigue, low energy levels, brain fog, stress-related exhaustion, and reduced mental clarity. The therapy is also being utilized by individuals seeking general wellness support, recovery from physical or emotional stress, and optimization of overall vitality.

Dr. Austin Harris emphasized that all NAD+ treatments are administered under direct medical oversight, ensuring that patient safety, individualized assessment, and precision-based dosing remain central to the treatment process. Each patient undergoes a clinical evaluation prior to therapy to determine suitability and develop a personalized infusion plan.

“NAD+ is fundamental to how cells produce energy and maintain function,” said Dr. Harris. “Our approach is focused on supporting patients at the cellular level so they can experience improvements in energy, cognition, and overall well-being through medically guided care.”

The NAD+ infusion process delivers the coenzyme intravenously, allowing for maximum bioavailability and direct absorption into circulation. This method bypasses the digestive system, ensuring that patients receive a controlled and efficient delivery of the compound under clinical supervision.

NeuroRelief’s use of NAD+ therapy is integrated into its broader infusion-based care model, which emphasizes individualized treatment planning and comprehensive patient support. The clinic continues to focus on aligning emerging therapeutic approaches with established medical oversight and safety protocols.

Patients receiving NAD+ infusion therapy may include individuals with persistent fatigue, age-related decline in energy, cognitive sluggishness, or those seeking preventive wellness support. In select cases, the therapy may also be incorporated into broader recovery and restorative care plans, depending on clinical evaluation and patient needs.

Dr. Austin Harris noted that growing clinical interest in NAD+ reflects a broader shift toward treatments that focus on cellular function and metabolic health rather than symptom management alone. NeuroRelief aims to provide structured, physician-supervised access to such therapies while maintaining strict clinical standards.

Through this announcement, NeuroRelief reinforces its commitment to advancing infusion-based wellness care that prioritizes safety, personalization, and medical integrity. Dr. Austin Harris, MD continues to position the practice as a provider of innovative yet responsible therapeutic options designed to support long-term patient well-being.

Media Contact:

Dr. Austin Harris, MD

Email: drharris@neuroreliefketamine.com

Phone: +1 818-217-8699

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA, United States, 91403

Website: https://neuroreliefketamine.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d777b60-38b8-4e34-96d9-66cd3d10f5b4