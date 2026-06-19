Clevio Introduces RoboClean to Help Homeowners Clean High and Hard-to-Reach Windows Safely

Sheridan, Wyoming, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clevio announced RoboClean , a robotic window-cleaning device designed to help homeowners clean high and difficult-to-reach windows without the need for ladders or strenuous manual labor. Developed to simplify one of the most challenging household cleaning tasks, RoboClean combines smart technology and practical design to deliver streak-free results while helping users stay safely on the ground.

Window cleaning remains a time-consuming and often inconvenient task for many households, particularly for homes with large glass surfaces or second-story windows. RoboClean addresses this challenge through industrial-grade suction technology that securely grips glass surfaces while intelligently mapping and cleaning each window using a precise cleaning pattern.

Equipped with smart edge detection, battery backup protection, and a reinforced safety cord, RoboClean is designed to provide dependable performance across a variety of window types. The device automatically navigates the surface it is cleaning, allowing users to maintain cleaner windows with minimal effort.

The launch of RoboClean reflects Clevio’s ongoing mission to create products that make everyday life easier through practical innovation. The company believes that useful technology should be accessible to more people, which is why it continues to focus on delivering advanced products at affordable prices.

“Many homeowners put off cleaning their windows because the process can be difficult, time-consuming, and sometimes unsafe,” said a company spokesperson. “RoboClean was developed to remove those barriers by providing a simple solution that helps people achieve cleaner windows without the hassle of traditional methods.”

RoboClean is part of Clevio’s broader range of smart cleaning products designed to reduce the time people spend on household chores. The company tests its products in real home environments to ensure they perform effectively on the surfaces, conditions, and messes homeowners encounter every day.

In addition to its cleaning capabilities, RoboClean is designed with ease of use in mind. Customers can quickly set up the device and begin cleaning without complicated installation processes or extensive training. The product is supported by Clevio’s customer service team, a two-year warranty, available replacement parts, and a 60-day home trial.

As interest in smart home technology continues to grow, Clevio remains focused on developing practical solutions that help consumers save time, improve convenience, and maintain cleaner homes with less effort.

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