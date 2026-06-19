Global Uranium Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Convertible Debenture Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to C$750,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures").

The Debentures are intended to be sold in principal amounts of C$1,000 and bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum, and to mature 24 months from the date of issue (“Maturity”).

The principal amount of the Debentures shall be convertible, at the option of the holder, into units of the Company (the "Units") at any time prior to Maturity, at a conversion price equal to the 5-day volume weighted average price at the time of conversion, subject to compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, including that the conversion price may not equate to below $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share for a period of 24 months at an exercise price equal to $0.065.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including advancement of the Company's uranium exploration projects. The Offering is expected to close on or about June 30, 2026.

The Debentures and underlying securities will be subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period from the issue date of the Debentures. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company’s receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the CSE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

ABOUT GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Project in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Astro Project (with Cosa Resources Corp.) in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; the Airline Project in the northern Wind River Basin, Wyoming, USA; as well as additional projects across the Gas Hills and Great Divide Districts in Wyoming.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

GLOBAL URANIUM CORP.

Ungad Chadda, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Global Uranium Corp.

587-330-0045

info@globaluranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Offering, including the total anticipated proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the closing (including the proposed closing date) of the Offering. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including the assumption that the Company will close the Offering on the timeline anticipated, will raise the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering and will use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include: the risk that the Offering does not close on the timeline expected, or at all; the risk that the Company raises less than the anticipated amount of gross proceeds from the Offering; the risk that the Company does not use the proceeds from the Offering as currently expected; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined and the risk that exploration and development activities will cost more than the amount budgeted for such activities by the Company; access and supply risks; operational risks; regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; and financing, capitalization and liquidity risks. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.