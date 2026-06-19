Condor Announces Director Election Results

 | Source: Condor Energies Inc. Condor Energies Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Condor Energies Inc. (TSX: CDR), a Canadian based energy company, is pleased to announce that the following five director nominees were elected at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 19, 2026:

Name of NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes WithheldPercent
Dennis Balderston27,022,92298.47%420,9071.53%
Andrew Judson26,955,27098.22%488,5591.78%
Werner Zoellner27,023,92298.47%419,9071.53%
Donald Streu27,373,22299.74%70,6070.26%
John Chambers27,023,92298.47%419,9071.53%
     

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact Don Streu, President and CEO or Sandy Quilty, Vice President, Finance & CFO at 403-201-9694.


GlobeNewswire

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