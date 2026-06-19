Dynacor Group Appoints New CEO as AGM Backs Director Nominees

MONTREAL, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) (“Dynacor” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) held on June 19, 2026, all nominees listed in the management proxy circular were elected.

Dynacor’s 2026 AGM also marked a leadership transition as COO Daniel Misiano was appointed President & CEO, succeeding long-serving CEO Jean Martineau who remains on the board as a director.

1. Election of Directors



The following persons have been elected as directors of Dynacor to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed. Detailed results are as below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Jean Martineau 18,609,401 77.34% 5,453,900 22.66% Pierre Béliveau 18,646,508 77.49% 5,416,793 22.51% Réjean Gourde 18,646,663 77.49% 5,416,638 22.51% Isabel Rocha 18,710,639 77.76% 5,352,662 22.24% Philippe Chave 19,218,043 79.86% 4,845,258 20.14% Rocio Rodriguez-Perrot 18,949,031 78.75% 5,114,270 21.25% Cyril Gradis 21,462,931 89.19% 2,600,370 10.81% Hélène Kyriakakis 21,165,399 87.96% 2,897,902 12.04%



2. Appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, as Auditor



The proposal to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditor of the Corporation for the current financial year and to authorize directors to fix their remuneration was approved.

For: 88.29%

Withheld: 11.71%

3. Amendment of the Stock Option Plan



A resolution was approved to authorize an amendment to the stock option plan of the Corporation in order to replenish 650,000 previously granted and exercised options:

For: 57.35%

Against: 42.65%

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore-processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor’s PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

Téléphone : (416) 644-2020 ou (212) 812-7680

Courriel : bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Site Web : www.renmarkfinancial.com