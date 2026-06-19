Emily Sanford Fisher Featured in Washington Independent to Examine Why Electricity Demand Is Rising Again

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent article published by Washington Independent, titled “Why Electricity Demand (Load Growth) Is Rising Again,” Energy Strategist Emily Sanford Fisher explored the return of sustained electricity demand growth in the United States and the growing challenges facing utilities, regulators, and energy planners as the grid adapts to a rapidly changing economy.

The feature examines how rising demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure, electrification, and industrial expansion is reshaping long-term energy planning after nearly two decades of relatively flat electricity consumption.

The article explains that electricity demand growth , often referred to as load growth, had slowed significantly beginning in the 1990s due to efficiency improvements, changing economic patterns, and advances in energy-saving technologies.

However, recent data now point to a measurable shift as large-scale digital infrastructure and broader electrification trends accelerate electricity use nationwide.

According to the publication, data centers supporting artificial intelligence and cloud computing are among the largest contributors to the increase in demand.

Many of these facilities require enormous amounts of constant power , creating challenges for utilities working to maintain reliability while expanding generation and transmission infrastructure.

In some regions, a single facility may require as much electricity as an entire town, fundamentally changing how utilities approach long-term system planning and infrastructure investment.

The article also highlights how transportation electrification, electric heating systems, and industrial electrification are contributing to rising electricity consumption.

In addition to increasing overall electricity use, the publication notes that electrification is changing seasonal demand patterns.

Regions that historically experienced the highest demand during summer months are now beginning to see greater winter electricity demand due to electric heating adoption and broader electrification trends.

Emily Sanford Fisher notes that rising demand will require major investment in generation resources, transmission systems, and local distribution infrastructure.

These projects can take years to develop and often involve significant regulatory review, long-term planning, and coordination between utilities, policymakers, and large commercial customers.

The feature further examines how load growth may influence electricity prices and grid reliability in the years ahead.

Expanding infrastructure requires substantial capital investment , while supply constraints and delays in new generation development are already placing upward pressure on wholesale electricity markets in some regions.

At the same time, the article points out that long-term customer growth could eventually help spread fixed infrastructure costs across a broader customer base.

Policymakers and regulators are increasingly focused on balancing affordability with the need to

ensure reliable service as demand continues to rise.

About Emily Sanford Fisher

Emily Sanford Fisher is the founder of Enodia Energy, where she advises utilities, regulators, industry groups, and nonprofits on electricity markets, transmission policy, grid modernization, and long-term energy strategy. She previously served as Chief Strategy Officer at the Smart Electric Power Alliance and as Executive Vice President, Clean Energy, and General Counsel at the Edison Electric Institute.