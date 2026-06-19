Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority Deepens Strategic Partnership With CHAINBLX SPC to Advance Africa’s AI, Innovation and Digital Capital Ecosystem

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) has deepened its strategic partnership with ChainBLX SPC, reinforcing Kenya’s position as Africa’s leading gateway for innovation, capital formation and digital transformation.

Building on the successful engagement through ChainBLX’s SCC Fund SP, the collaboration now expands through the Art Fund SP and its portfolio company, FlowPrompt.ai , marking another important milestone in Kenya’s journey towards becoming the continent’s premier innovation and financial hub.

The partnership will support the launch of the Prompter Community, an ambitious initiative designed to nurture Africa’s next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, developers and creators through a series of hackathons, investment opportunities and capacity-building programmes.

Powered by FlowPrompt.ai , a cutting-edge visual no-code AI orchestration platform, the initiative seeks to unlock the immense potential of Africa’s youthful population by enabling participants to build practical solutions in artificial intelligence, creative technologies, digital infrastructure and sustainable development.

The programme aligns with Kenya’s broader national agenda of accelerating digital transformation, creating high-value jobs, attracting global investment and positioning Nairobi as the preferred destination for technology-enabled enterprises seeking access to Africa’s rapidly expanding markets.

Applications are now open to Kenyan innovators, developers and startups through the FlowPrompt.ai platform and will remain open until 1 September 2026. Selected participants will receive complimentary access to the platform, mentorship opportunities and exposure to potential investment pathways.

The top innovators and winning teams will be unveiled in January 2027 during Digital Davos, held alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

As part of this initiative, Daniel Mainda, Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi International Financial Centre, will serve as one of the Head Judges for the hackathon series.

Key Statements

Speaking on the partnership, Daniel Mainda said:

“Kenya is no longer simply participating in the global digital economy; we are deliberately shaping its future. This partnership represents a strategic investment in African talent, ideas and innovation. By bringing together capital, technology and entrepreneurship, we are building pathways that will enable Nairobi to become not only Africa’s financial gateway, but also a global centre for innovation and digital value creation.”

He added:

“The future competitiveness of nations will be determined by their ability to attract capital, nurture talent and build ecosystems where ideas can scale globally. Through the Nairobi International Financial Centre, we are intentionally creating that environment for Kenya and the African continent.”

Karl Seelig, Chief Executive Officer of ChainBLX SPC, said:

“Kenya presents one of the most forward-looking investment environments globally. We are excited to deepen our commitment through the Art Fund SP and FlowPrompt.ai and contribute towards building a vibrant ecosystem that empowers African innovators to solve global challenges.”

This partnership underscores Kenya’s growing attractiveness as an investment destination and reinforces NIFCA’s mandate of positioning Nairobi as Africa’s preferred financial and innovation gateway by connecting global capital with local opportunity.

About the Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC)

The Nairobi International Financial Centre is a State Corporation under The National Treasury mandated to position Nairobi as a leading international financial centre and a gateway for global investment into Kenya and Africa.