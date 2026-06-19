New Era for Jessup University as Dr. Meghan Barnard Named President

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University today announced Dr. Meghan Barnard as its seventh president, appointing a respected and innovative higher education leader to guide the university into its next chapter of growth and Christ-centered impact. Barnard will assume the presidency on July 1, 2026.





“I am thrilled to have Dr. Barnard lead Jessup during this next season of change and growth,” said Bonnie Gore, chair of Jessup Board of Trustees. “Her extensive experience in providing innovative solutions in higher education will be an asset to Jessup as we work to find new models to provide Christ-centered education to the community.”

After a national search that began in March 2026, led by FaithSearch Partners with input from a presidential search committee composed of board leaders, faculty, a representative from student life and a local pastor, Barnard emerged as the candidate best suited to lead Jessup University into its next chapter. As the first woman president to lead Jessup, she brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic leadership and a strong commitment to faith-based higher education. Barnard is eager to step into this role and excited about the opportunity to serve the Jessup community.

“It's an exciting time at Jessup University. I believe there are incredible opportunities for kingdom advancement and growth. I am humbled to be called by God to join the committed, hardworking, talented community already positioning Jessup so well for its future,” said Barnard. “The future of Jessup University is written in the lives and achievements of our students. It is an honor to ensure every student has the opportunity, resources, and encouragement to succeed, both in the classroom and beyond."

Barnard most recently served as provost and senior vice president at Southeastern University, the second fastest-growing private doctoral university in the nation with enrollment increasing 202.9% in 10 years. She is a seasoned academic who earned a bachelor’s degree from Rollins College, an MBA from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Ph.D. in Texts and Technology from the University of Central Florida.

She has served on various academic committees, received multiple scholarships and research grants and shared her expertise at many different conferences. Barnard, an award winning leader, is passionate about Christian higher education and passionate about student success. Throughout her tenure as provost and senior vice president at Southeastern University, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to academic excellence and Christ-centered leadership. She led significant academic transformation efforts, including streamlining degree pathways to better serve students, launching high-demand programs in fields such as counseling, hospitality, and medical sciences, and expanding experiential learning opportunities that connect classroom knowledge with real-world calling.

Barnard has fostered strategic partnerships with ministries, churches, educational organizations, and non-profits around the world, extending the reach of Christian higher education to thousands of learners.

Her leadership reflects a rare combination of strategic foresight and operational excellence that is grounded in her deep commitment to students and mission-driven higher education.

"Dr. Barnard is a thoughtful and accomplished leader whose experience and character position her well for this moment,” said Presidential Search Committee Chair and Board Member Rachael Gelsinger. “I am confident that her leadership will bring both stability and vision. She has a remarkable ability to navigate complexity while inspiring others toward innovation and mission-driven growth."

Throughout her career, Barnard has combined strategic vision with operational excellence, transforming academic systems, launching innovative educational models, and positioning institutions for sustainable growth and greater impact.

“Dr. Meghan Barnard is a passionate educator and administrator,” said Jessup University Interim President Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr. “She brings vision, opportunity, and insight to our Jessup community. We are blessed to welcome her as our president. I am convinced that the best is yet to come, under her leadership.”

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c0c63e4-106f-4c25-9e02-633dfaa8f675