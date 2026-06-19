Conifex Announces Voting Results

 | Source: Conifex Timber Inc Conifex Timber Inc

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifex Timber Inc. (“Conifex” or the "Company") (TSX: CFF) announced today that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 19, 2026, all management nominees were elected as directors of the Company.

Each of the management nominees was elected by ballot. The proxies deposited for the election of directors were as follow:

Director  Percentage of
Votes For		 Percentage of
Votes Against

Kenneth A. Shields  95.10% 4.90%
David E. Roberts  95.08% 4.92%
Michael Costello  95.10% 4.90%
Janine North  95.54% 4.46%
      

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

A report of voting results is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

                Trevor Pruden        
                Chief Financial Officer        
                604 216-2949        
                
About Conifex Timber Inc.

Conifex and its subsidiaries' primary business currently includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value added lumber finishing and distribution. Conifex's lumber products are sold in the United States, Canadian and Japanese markets. Conifex also produces bioenergy at its power generation facility at Mackenzie, BC.


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