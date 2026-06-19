Honk-Key Lock and Safe Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Grand Junction Storefront, Establishing a Full-Service Locksmith Grand Junction Residents and Businesses Can Reach for Safe, Vault, and Commercial Door Work

Grand Junction, CO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honk-Key Lock and Safe has celebrated the grand opening of its new Grand Junction storefront, expanding the full-service locksmith, safe, and vault company's footprint across Western Colorado. The new location gives homeowners, businesses, and property managers another option when they need a locksmith in Grand Junction, CO, bringing the same safe and vault work, commercial door services, and automotive key capabilities the company has built in Montrose to Mesa County and the surrounding Western Slope.

Stop By The Honk-Key Lock & Safe Grand Junction Storefront Today

Unlike mobile lockout operators that handle only basic openings, Honk-Key Lock and Safe operates as a complete door-opening company. For commercial clients, that means a single team can remove a rusted or failed door and frame, install the new frame and door, fit all the hardware, and wire the access control in-house, start to finish. Customers avoid the cost and scheduling headache of coordinating a separate door company, locksmith, and low-voltage contractor for one opening.

"Most people think a stuck safe means buying a whole new one. We can usually drill it, repair it, and reinstall the lock for a fraction of that, and once it is done you would never know it was opened, because the repair sits behind the lock," said Austin Hohnke, owner of Honk-Key Lock and Safe. "On the commercial side, we are a full door-opening company. We can pull a rusted door and frame, hang the new one, set the hardware, and wire the access control ourselves, all in one trip instead of the customer lining up three different companies."

Safe and vault work is a core specialty at the Grand Junction shop. Honk-Key Lock and Safe opens and services residential and commercial safes, gun safes, and vault doors across all common security and fire ratings, drilling and repairing units when combinations are lost or electronic locks fail. Repairs use hardened, tapered steel pins that leave the safe as strong as the original metal. The team converts dial locks to electronic keypads, services high-security electronic safe locks, and safely moves large safes, including recent multi-thousand-pound installations in mountain resort communities. As a Liberty dealer that stocks Holland and American Security safes, the company also offers short-term high-security safe rentals for jewelry stores and luxury retailers. Safe openings typically start around $200 to $400 for residential units, with commercial work priced by security level.

On the commercial and residential side, Honk-Key Lock and Safe installs SecoLarm access control and Bluetooth entry systems, heavy-duty continuous hinges, hollow metal and fire-rated doors, panic hardware, and standalone electronic locks. The company manages NSP restricted keyways and ASSA ABLOY high-security key systems for clients who want true key control, and provides automotive key, remote, smart key, and push-to-start programming for most domestic makes.

Honk-Key Lock and Safe serves Grand Junction and Mesa County, Montrose and Montrose County, and reaches mountain and resort communities including Aspen and Crested Butte for safe and specialty work across the Western Slope of Colorado. The company is licensed and insured, holds a fire door inspector credential, and performs NFPA 80-compliant fire door repairs for hospitals, medical centers, and other facilities. Honk-Key Lock and Safe is listed on 1-800-Unlocks, the national locksmith marketplace connecting consumers with licensed and vetted local locksmith operators.

Homeowners, businesses, and property managers in the Grand Junction area can learn more, get directions, or read our 5-star reviews on our Grand Junction Locksmith map listing on Google or schedule service by calling 970-773-0047.

Honk-Key Lock & Safe is a car key locksmith in Grand Junction, CO

About Honk-Key Lock & Safe

Honk-Key Lock & Safe is a full-service locksmith company providing residential, commercial, safe, door, automotive, and 24/7 emergency services for customers in and around Montrose, CO, and Grand Junction, CO. Our bonded and insured technicians provide lock repair, safe opening, lock rekeying, lock installation, and much more. If you’ve lost all copies of your car key, we can originate new ones by code for less money and time than the dealership. Stop by either of our walk-in store locations in Montrose or Grand Junction and shop our selection of door hardware and gun safes.

Press Inquiries

Austin Hohnke

info [at] honkkeylocksafe.com

970-773-0047

https://honkkeylocksafe.com/

230 E Lynwood St., Unit C

Grand Junction, CO 81503