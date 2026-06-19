The Market Leaves Clues; Eagle Eye Was Built to See Them — in Real Time





Eagle Eye’s live dashboard surfaces tickers showing unusual investor attention in real time.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market IQ Media Group — Every major move in a stock leaves a trail before it happens: a surge of posts on a forum, a spike in mentions across social platforms, a cluster of news no one has connected yet. The problem has never been that the signals don’t exist — it’s that they’re scattered across thousands of conversations moving too fast for any person to track. A new platform, Eagle Eye, was built to solve exactly that. Today it is live and open to the public, turning the internet’s scattered investor chatter into a ranked, explainable view of what’s actually moving — and it’s free to start.

“The market leaves clues, but most investors never see them — they’re buried in too many places, moving too fast,” the company said in announcing the launch. “Eagle Eye was built to read all of it at once, in real time, and tell you not just what the crowd is talking about, but the sentiment and the catalysts behind it. It’s the edge that used to be reserved for desks with expensive data terminals — now open to everyone.”

What Eagle Eye Does

• Reads the whole conversation: Eagle Eye continuously scans social platforms, investor forums, and news sources — thousands of conversations at once — to detect where attention is concentrating.

• Surfaces what’s moving: Instead of a firehose of raw posts, it delivers a ranked, real-time board of the tickers drawing unusual attention right now.

• Explains the why: Each signal comes with the sentiment behind it and the catalysts driving the chatter — so users see not just that a name is heating up, but why.

• Covers a vast universe: The platform tracks a universe of more than 15,000 tickers, scanning thousands every day across its sources.

• Free to start: Anyone can sign up in about 30 seconds, with no credit card required, and unlock the live ranking, scores, sentiment, and source breakdown.

Built for the Way Markets Actually Move

Eagle Eye describes itself as “real-time investor signal intelligence” — a real-time pipeline that turns scattered online chatter into a ranked, explainable view of what’s moving. The premise is simple but powerful: by the time a story reaches the mainstream, the crowd has often already moved. The early evidence shows up first in the places people actually talk — forums, social feeds, and niche news — long before it’s obvious on a price chart. Eagle Eye’s job is to watch all of those places simultaneously and quantify the attention as it builds.

The platform’s multi-source approach is central to the design. Rather than tracking a single feed, it aggregates across social, forum, and news channels, then applies sentiment analysis and ranking so users can separate genuine, broad-based interest from isolated noise. The result is presented as a clean, ranked board — a live snapshot of which names are drawing the most conversation, how positive or negative that conversation is, and which sources are driving it.





A live look at platform activity: total posts, mentions, the tracked ticker universe, and names scanned today.

Real Numbers, in Real Time

The scale of what Eagle Eye processes is visible on the platform itself. At a recent live snapshot, the dashboard reflected more than 75,000 total posts analyzed and a comparable volume of individual ticker mentions surfaced from them, drawn from a tracked universe of over 15,500 tickers, with thousands of names scanned in a single day. In a typical week, the platform has flagged on the order of 2,000-plus tickers showing notable signals. These figures move constantly as new chatter flows in — which is precisely the point: the board is never static, because the market’s conversation never stops.

Crucially, Eagle Eye is designed to be explainable rather than a black box. When a ticker climbs the board, users can see the sentiment attached to it and the source breakdown behind the move, so the signal can be understood and judged rather than blindly followed. The company emphasizes that the tool is built to inform a user’s own research — a starting point for deeper diligence, not a substitute for it.

Who It’s For

Eagle Eye is aimed at the self-directed investor who wants institutional-style awareness without an institutional budget. Active traders can use it to spot momentum and shifting sentiment as it develops; longer-term investors can use it as an early-warning radar on the names they follow, catching emerging narratives and catalysts before they become consensus. Because the core board is free to access, the barrier to trying it is intentionally low — the company’s stated goal is to put real-time signal intelligence in the hands of everyday investors, not just professional desks.

Availability

Eagle Eye is live now and free to start at Eagle-Eye.dev . Setup takes about 30 seconds and requires no credit card. Signing up unlocks the full live board — including scores, sentiment, source breakdown, and the real-time ranking of the tickers drawing the most attention across the market’s conversation.

Learn more or get started free at: https://Eagle-Eye.dev

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a real-time investor signal-intelligence platform that reads social, forum, and news chatter across thousands of investor conversations and surfaces the tickers the crowd is piling into — along with the sentiment and catalysts behind them. Its mission is to give everyday investors a real-time, explainable view of where market attention is concentrating. Eagle Eye is free to start at Eagle-Eye.dev.

Media Contact

Market IQ Media Group

hello@eagle-eye.dev

DISCLAIMER:

This press release is a product announcement issued by Market IQ Media Group, Inc. regarding Eagle Eye, its real-time investor signal-intelligence platform. It is provided for informational purposes only and is neither investment advice nor an offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Eagle Eye is a research and information tool that aggregates and analyzes publicly available data for informational purposes only. It does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell any security, and the tickers, sentiment scores, rankings, and other data displayed on the platform are generated from public online activity and do not constitute a recommendation. Any company names, tickers, and price changes referenced or shown in screenshots are illustrative examples of platform functionality only and do not represent recommendations, endorsements, or an indication of performance. Users should always conduct their own research and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decision. Platform metrics cited are point-in-time figures that change continuously as new data is processed. Investing in securities carries a high degree of risk, and you may lose some or all of any investment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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