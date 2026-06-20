SR22 Direct Launches Nationwide Service for Affordable, Hassle-Free SR22 and FR44 Filings

St. Petersburg, FL , June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SR22 Direct, a new nationwide service, today announced the launch of its website providing drivers with a simpler, more affordable path to license reinstatement through SR22 filing services in all 48 states that require SR22 certificates, along with FR44 insurance filings in Florida and Virginia.

The launch introduces a streamlined phone- and text-based process that connects drivers with licensed insurance agents who can help file certificates electronically with state motor vehicle agencies once coverage is bound.



SR22 Direct

Founded to address the confusion and cost many suspended drivers face when trying to regain legal driving privileges, SR22 Direct offers a service designed to reduce paperwork, eliminate office visits, and make the filing process as straightforward as possible. The platform connects drivers to licensed agents who specialize in SR22 insurance, non-owner SR22, DUI-related coverage requirements, and FR44 filings.

"Most drivers who need an SR22 are overwhelmed by the paperwork and worried about what it's going to cost. We built SR22 Direct so you can call, get an affordable quote, and have a licensed agent handle the filing for you — whether you own a car or not," said Evan Marcotte, Founder of SR22 Direct.

What distinguishes the service is how simple and affordable it is to use. Drivers can complete the entire process by phone or text without ever visiting an office, and licensed agents handle the electronic submission of certificates to the appropriate state agency. In many cases, certificates can be filed the same day coverage is activated, depending on state processing times. Licensed agents are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, while after-hours text quote requests are also available.



SR22 Direct

The platform also addresses a frequently overlooked and budget-conscious segment of the market: drivers who do not own a vehicle. Through Non-Owner SR22 Insurance options starting at $38 per month, SR22 Direct helps drivers meet state filing requirements affordably without purchasing a car. Many suspended drivers are unaware that a lower-cost non-owner policy may satisfy state requirements while providing a pathway toward reinstating driving privileges.

SR22 Direct serves drivers across all states requiring SR22 certificates and provides specialized assistance for FR44 Insurance requirements in Florida and Virginia. Drivers dealing with DUI-related license suspensions can also access information and quote assistance for DUI insurance requirements and filing obligations specific to their state.

Beyond connecting drivers with licensed agents, the newly launched website functions as an educational resource hub. Visitors can access state-by-state guides covering SR22 insurance requirements, non-owner SR22 insurance, cheap SR22 insurance options, DUI-related filings, suspended-license insurance solutions, and FR44 regulations. The website also includes directories that help drivers locate DUI defense attorneys, DUI education classes, and ignition interlock installation providers in their area.

Visit https://www.sr22direct.com today to learn more about state filing requirements and connect with a licensed agent who can help start the reinstatement process.

About SR22 Direct

SR22 Direct is a nationwide service that connects drivers with licensed insurance agents specializing in SR22 and FR44 filing requirements. The platform provides educational resources, state-specific guidance, and access to insurance professionals serving drivers across the United States.

Media Contact

SR22 Direct

475 Central Avenue Suite M5, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

(888) 620-7722

https://www.sr22direct.com

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