BlackRock® Canada Announces Risk Rating Changes for certain iShares ETFs and Name Change for iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK), today announced updated investment risk ratings of the iShares ETFs listed below, effective as of June 19, 2026:

iShares ETF Name Ticker Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating iShares India Index ETF XID Medium to High Medium iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(1) XTLT Medium to High Medium iShares Global Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Index ETF XDRV Medium to High High

1 This investment risk rating change only applies to the Canadian dollar units (XTLT) and not to the U.S. dollar units (XTLT.U).

Additionally, BlackRock Canada today also announced that, effective on or about June 30, 2026, iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF will change its name to “iShares Core Canadian 1-10 Year Bond Index ETF”.

Further information on the iShares ETFs can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of more than 1,700 exchange traded funds (ETFs) and approximately $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

iShares ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

Contact for Media:

Sydney Punchard

Email: Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com