America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Announces Agreement with Lenders to Support Ongoing Strategic Review Process

ROGERS, Ark., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) (“Car-Mart” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its Credit and Guaranty Agreement with Silver Point Finance, LLC, as Administrative Agent, and the Company’s lenders, as part of the Company’s proactive efforts to preserve liquidity and advance its ongoing strategic alternatives process.

The Amendment provides the Company with covenant relief and a defined path forward as it works with its advisors to complete a review of strategic alternatives. A Special Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors will continue to actively evaluate the full range of strategic and financing alternatives available to the Company, with a focus on identifying the outcome that maximizes value for all of the Company’s stakeholders.

“The Amendment provides us the time to evaluate strategic alternatives and pursue an outcome that best serves our stakeholders,” said Doug Campbell, Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate our lenders’ cooperation and their agreement to provide us this time, and we are focused on executing on the milestones ahead.”

Under the terms of the Amendment, the Company must satisfy certain milestones, and the lenders have agreed to waive specified defaults and events of default under the Credit Agreement and to provide covenant relief for a defined period. The Amendment provides for an initial period running through early September 2026, with the ability to extend to November 2026 if certain conditions are satisfied, providing the Company with a workable timeline to advance its review of strategic alternatives. Additional details of the Amendment will be included in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming days.

There can be no assurance that the Company’s review of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction or other outcome, or as to the timing or terms of any such transaction or outcome. The Company does not intend to comment further regarding the review unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

The Company is advised by Mayer Brown LLP as legal counsel, Houlihan Lokey Capital, Inc. as investment banker, and FTI Consulting as financial advisor.

About America’s Car-Mart, Inc.

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in 12 states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “will,” “would,” “plans,” “intends,” “continue,” “remain,” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Amendment and the covenant relief and waivers provided thereunder, the milestones and conditions the Company must satisfy under the Amendment, the duration of the waiver and relief period and the Company’s ability to extend that period, the Company’s review of strategic and financing alternatives and the potential outcomes thereof, the Company’s liquidity and efforts to preserve it, and the Company’s expectations regarding its future business and operations.

Actual results and the timing of such results could materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including: the Company’s ability to satisfy the milestones and conditions set forth in the Amendment within the required timeframes; the Company’s ability to extend the waiver and relief period to November 2026 or otherwise obtain additional covenant relief, waivers, forbearance, or financing from its lenders on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company’s review of strategic alternatives does not result in any transaction or other outcome, or that any such transaction or outcome is on terms that are unfavorable to the Company or its stakeholders, or is not completed in a timely manner; the Company’s substantial level of indebtedness and its ability to service that indebtedness; the Company’s liquidity position and ability to fund its operations and obligations as they come due; the potential need to seek protection under applicable bankruptcy or insolvency laws; the possibility that holders of the Company’s common stock could experience a significant or complete loss of their investment, including as a result of any restructuring, recapitalization, or dilution; the Company’s ability to continue to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Stock Market; the effect of the foregoing on the Company’s relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, lenders, and other stakeholders; the costs, timing, and uncertainties associated with the strategic review process and related advisory engagements; and the diversion of management’s attention from ordinary-course business operations.

Additional risks include, without limitation: general economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to fluctuations in gas prices, grocery prices, and employment levels and inflationary pressure on operating costs; the availability of quality used vehicles at prices that will be affordable to the Company’s customers, including the impacts of changes in new vehicle production and sales; the availability of credit facilities and access to capital through securitization financings or other sources on terms acceptable to the Company, and any increase in the cost of capital, to support the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to underwrite and collect its contracts effectively; competition; dependence on existing management; the ability to attract, develop, and retain qualified general managers; changes in consumer finance laws or regulations; future shutdowns of the federal government or changes to federal or state government assistance programs impacting the Company’s customers; the ability to keep pace with technological advances and changes in consumer behavior affecting the Company’s business; security breaches, cyber-attacks, or fraudulent activity; the occurrence and impact of any adverse weather events or other natural disasters affecting the Company’s dealerships or customers; and additional risks described in more detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2025 and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which can be found on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov, or the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Investor Contact

Jonathan Collins

Chief Financial Officer

InvestorRelations@car-mart.com

SM Berger & Company

Andrew Berger, Managing Director

andrew@smberger.com

Media Contact

Rachel Chesley / Misha Ross

Car-MartComms@fticonsulting.com