Jump Around Party Rentals Launches Redesigned Website for Greater Austin Parents and Event Planners

Round Rock, Texas, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Rock, Texas - June 19, 2026 - -

Jump Around Party Rentals, a full-service party and event rental company headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, has completed a large-scale rebuild of its website, introducing expanded content, updated city-specific landing pages, and a broader range of planning resources designed to serve families, schools, churches, and event organizers across the Greater Austin Metro area. The updated site reflects sixteen years of operational experience in the Central Texas market and represents a significant investment in making the company's rental catalog, safety information, and booking process more accessible to the communities it serves.

The company, which has operated out of Round Rock since 2008 under the ownership of William Gann, delivers bounce houses, inflatable water slides, obstacle courses, carnival and mechanical rides, concession machines, tents, tables and chairs, and a range of other event equipment to more than sixty cities across Travis, Williamson, and Bell Counties. The rebuild adds dedicated landing pages for cities including Taylor, Temple, Belton, and Manor, markets that had previously been served by the company without a dedicated web presence, and expands existing pages for primary markets including Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Hutto, Pflugerville, Liberty Hill, Florence, Austin, and Killeen.

Central to the update is an expanded library of planning guides hosted at jump-aroundpartyrentals.com, covering topics ranging from how to anchor an inflatable on grass and concrete surfaces to seasonal planning for Central Texas events, backyard birthday party layout strategies, bounce house rotation methods for large groups, and comparative guidance on inflatable water slides versus slip-and-slide rentals. The guides are written from direct field experience and are intended to give event organizers practical information that applies specifically to the terrain, climate, and event culture of the Greater Austin region rather than generic national content.

The website rebuild also introduces updated individual product pages for the company's carnival and mechanical ride inventory, which includes more than thirty operator-staffed attractions from mechanical bulls and rock climbing walls to trackless trains, bungee trampolines, and the Ninja Warrior Challenge course. All mechanical and carnival ride pages include documentation of the company's registration and compliance with the Texas Amusement Ride Safety Inspection and Insurance Act, administered by the Texas Department of Insurance. Jump Around Party Rentals has maintained annual TDI compliance since 2008.

"The website we had before worked well enough for people who already knew who we were," said William Gann, owner of Jump Around Party Rentals. "What we wanted to build was something that actually helps someone who is planning their first big backyard birthday party or a school carnival coordinator who needs to know whether we can get a COI to their principal's office by Thursday. Those are real questions people have, and the old site didn't answer them. This one tries to."

The rebuild coincides with a period of significant growth across the company's service territory. Taylor, Texas, which now hosts a Samsung manufacturing facility for semiconductors, has seen rapid residential and corporate event activity growth that has outpaced the company's previous web coverage of the area. Similarly, Manor and Belton have each experienced substantial new residential development over the past several years, bringing new families and HOA communities to markets where Jump Around Party Rentals has operated for years without localized digital visibility. The new city pages address that gap directly, with neighborhood-level content, local school district COI documentation notes, and event calendar guidance specific to each community.

The updated site also expands the company's service area page from a basic list of nine cities to a comprehensive directory covering more than sixty communities across four counties, organized by county and accompanied by information on delivery fees and a distinction between core route cities and extended delivery markets. A new footer and navigation structure makes the company's full catalog of twenty-one product categories accessible from any page on the site.

Jump Around Party Rentals has 932 verified five-star reviews on Google as of the date of this release, with an average rating of 4.76 stars. The company issues Certificates of Insurance the same day at no charge for schools, parks, HOAs, churches, and corporate venues requiring vendor documentation. All inflatables pass annual inspection under applicable Texas state amusement ride safety standards, and the company carries commercial general liability coverage across its full inventory.

The updated website is live at jump-aroundpartyrentals.com. Rentals can be booked online by date at jump-aroundpartyrentals.com/order-by-date, and the company can be reached directly at (512) 294-2221 or admin@jumparoundaustin.com. Jump Around Party Rentals is located at 3616 Bass Loop, Round Rock, Texas 78665, and delivers Monday through Sunday across the Greater Austin Metro and surrounding Central Texas areas.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iATL1xjtAR8

Jump Around Party Rentals is a full-service party and event rental company based in Round Rock, Texas. Founded in 2008 and owner-operated by William Gann, the company delivers bounce houses, inflatable water slides, obstacle courses, carnival and mechanical rides, concession machines, tents, tables and chairs, and related event equipment to families, schools, churches, HOAs, and corporate clients across more than sixty cities in Travis, Williamson, and Bell Counties. The company is registered with the Texas Department of Insurance under the Texas Amusement Ride Safety Inspection and Insurance Act and holds 932 verified five-star Google reviews.

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For more information about Jump Around Party Rentals, contact the company here:



Jump Around Party Rentals

William Gann

(512) 294-2221

admin@jumparoundaustin.com

3616 Bass Loop

Round Rock, TX 78665