BreathEaseX Publishes Updated 2026 Product Information for Its Oral Spray Dietary Supplement, Including Full Ingredient List, Pricing, Refund Policy, and Customer Service Details

AURORA, CO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BreathEaseX is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

BreathEaseX, a dietary supplement company headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, today published updated product information for its oral spray dietary supplement. The refreshed disclosures cover BreathEaseX's current ingredient list, recommended use, package pricing, refund policy terms, shipping and order processing details, and customer service contact information for 2026.

BreathEaseX is making the updated product information publicly available so that consumers have access to current, accurate details prior to purchase. All product information referenced in this release is published on BreathEaseX's official website, and consumers are encouraged to confirm current details at the official source before making any purchase decision.

Product Overview

BreathEaseX is a non-prescription dietary supplement delivered as a concentrated oral spray. The product is positioned for use as part of a daily wellness routine and is marketed under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), the federal framework that establishes dietary supplements as a distinct category from prescription medications and medical devices. BreathEaseX is intended for adult consumer use and is sold direct-to-consumer through online ordering.

Product Specifications

Product format: Oral spray (concentrated liquid)

Oral spray (concentrated liquid) Serving size: Four sprays applied directly into the mouth

Four sprays applied directly into the mouth Daily use: Once per day

Once per day Regulatory category: Non-prescription dietary supplement

Non-prescription dietary supplement Sales channel: Direct-to-consumer through the official BreathEaseX website

Direct-to-consumer through the official BreathEaseX website Order fulfillment partner: BuyGoods (Delaware-registered third-party retailer)

Ingredient List

BreathEaseX's oral spray formulation contains six ingredients. Each is described below using publicly available botanical and biochemical reference information. Complete Supplement Facts panel information, including specific ingredient quantities, is published on the official BreathEaseX website.

Manuka Honey MGO-400+: A graded New Zealand monofloral honey derived from the nectar of Leptospermum scoparium (manuka) flowers. The MGO-400+ designation refers to a minimum methylglyoxal content of 400 mg/kg as measured under the grading framework used to classify monofloral manuka honey produced in New Zealand and parts of Australia.

N-Acetylcysteine (NAC): An amino acid derivative recognized as a dietary ingredient. NAC is an acetylated form of the amino acid L-cysteine and is included in the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements ingredient reference materials.

Quercetin: A plant-derived flavonoid that belongs to the polyphenol family of naturally occurring plant compounds. Quercetin is found in a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains, including onions, apples, capers, berries, and red wine grapes, and is commonly included in dietary supplements as a botanical ingredient.

Olive Leaf Extract: A botanical extract derived from the leaves of the olive tree (Olea europaea). Olive leaf naturally contains polyphenolic compounds, including oleuropein, and has been used in various traditional preparations across Mediterranean cultures.

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol): A fat-soluble vitamin commonly included in dietary supplements. Vitamin D3 is the form of vitamin D synthesized in human skin in response to sunlight exposure and is also obtained from dietary sources such as fatty fish, egg yolks, and fortified foods.

L-Theanine: A non-protein amino acid that occurs naturally in tea leaves, particularly in green tea (Camellia sinensis). L-Theanine is one of several amino acids present in tea plants and is included in a range of dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Recommended Use

BreathEaseX's recommended use is four sprays applied directly into the mouth once per day. BreathEaseX is positioned as part of a daily wellness routine and is not a replacement for any prescribed medical treatment. The product is intended for adult use, and consumers are encouraged to follow the use instructions published on the official BreathEaseX website and on the product label.

Pricing and Packaging

BreathEaseX is currently available in three package sizes through direct online ordering:

2-bottle package at $89 per bottle

4-bottle package at $54 per bottle

6-bottle package at $49 per bottle

Multi-bottle packages include shipping at no additional cost. Payment processing and order fulfillment for BreathEaseX are handled through BuyGoods, a Delaware-registered third-party retailer. Current pricing and package availability are confirmed at the time of purchase on the official BreathEaseX website. Pricing and package details may be updated by BreathEaseX without notice, and consumers should verify current pricing on the official website before purchase.

Refund Policy and 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

BreathEaseX offers a 60-day money-back guarantee measured from the date of purchase. Customers who are not satisfied with BreathEaseX may request a refund by contacting BreathEaseX customer service directly within 60 days of the original purchase date.

The refund process requires the customer to request a return authorization from BreathEaseX customer service prior to sending product back. Returns must include all bottles from the original order, including any empty, full, or partially used bottles. Customers initiating a return are responsible for return shipping costs and must use a tracked shipping method. Return shipments are processed at the BreathEaseX fulfillment address, and refunds are issued to the original payment method following receipt and review of the returned product. Full refund terms, conditions, and the current return mailing address are published on the official BreathEaseX website.

Shipping and Order Processing

BreathEaseX processes orders within 1 to 2 business days from the date of purchase. Order processing excludes weekends and U.S. public holidays. United Parcel Service (UPS) is the primary delivery carrier for BreathEaseX domestic shipments within the United States, and shipping times depend on the destination address and the shipping method selected at checkout.

BreathEaseX verifies U.S. shipping addresses through the United States Postal Service prior to fulfillment. Customers are responsible for entering accurate shipping information at checkout, and BreathEaseX cannot guarantee redelivery for packages sent to incorrectly entered addresses. International orders may be subject to additional shipping fees, customs duties, and longer delivery times due to customs clearance processes in the destination country.

Order Modifications and Customer Service

BreathEaseX customer service is available seven days per week, from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM Eastern Time. Customer inquiries can be submitted by phone, by email, or through the BuyGoods order support portal for order-specific matters such as tracking, address corrections, or fulfillment questions. BreathEaseX's stated response time for email inquiries is within 24 hours.

Customers seeking to cancel an order may contact BreathEaseX customer service within 24 hours of purchase. Orders that have entered fulfillment processing or have already shipped cannot be cancelled. Customers who receive a shipped order they wish to return may follow the return process described in the refund policy section above and on the official BreathEaseX website.

Regulatory Framework

BreathEaseX is marketed as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA). Under DSHEA, dietary supplement manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the safety of their products before marketing, and structure-function statements describing how a dietary supplement may affect the structure or function of the body are required to include the standard FDA disclaimer that the statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

California residents should review the BreathEaseX product label and the official BreathEaseX website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, prior to purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation applicable to BreathEaseX rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product.

Safety Considerations

BreathEaseX encourages consumers to consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement, particularly when currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, or metabolic conditions. Several ingredients in the BreathEaseX formula, including N-acetylcysteine and various botanical extracts, may interact with prescription medications such as anticoagulants, antihypertensives, or other prescription therapies. Individual responses to dietary supplements vary, and BreathEaseX does not guarantee any specific outcome.

BreathEaseX is not intended for use by individuals under 18 years of age, pregnant or nursing women, or individuals with known sensitivities to any of the listed ingredients without prior consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Consumers should discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional if any adverse reaction occurs.

About BreathEaseX

BreathEaseX is a dietary supplement company headquartered in Aurora, Colorado. The company produces an oral spray dietary supplement formulated with plant-based and amino acid-derived ingredients and makes its product available to consumers through direct online ordering, with order fulfillment and payment processing handled by BuyGoods, a Delaware-registered third-party retailer. BreathEaseX's product information, ingredient disclosures, refund policy, shipping policy, and customer service resources are maintained on the official BreathEaseX website. Additional company background and product details are published there for consumer reference prior to purchase.

Contact Information

Product Support: support@breatheasex.com

Customer Service Phone: +1 (720) 619-8477 (7:00 AM to 9:00 PM ET, 7 days a week)

U.S. Support: 302-404-2568

Order Support (BuyGoods): https://buygoods.com/contact

Company Address: BreathEaseX, 19655 E 35th Drive, Suite 100, Aurora, CO 80011, USA

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. BreathEaseX is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The information in this release is not medical advice. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Product availability, pricing, promotional terms, and shipping policies are determined solely by BreathEaseX and BuyGoods and may change without notice. Consumers should confirm current pricing and product details on the official BreathEaseX website before making any purchase decision.