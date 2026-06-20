ThinkCareBelieve: Week 74 of the Trump Administration

Washington, DC, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on Events that transpired during Week 74 of the Trump Administration, part of a weekly series covering all the exciting achievements and events as they happened since President Trump took office in January 2025.

The article can be accessed in full at https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/06/19/week-74-of-the-trump-administration/

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:

1) What was the profound meaning of President Trump signing the U.S.-Iran MOU at the Palace of Versailles?

2) How did the other G7 leaders react to key terms of the U.S.-Iran deal, such as Iran’s commitment to forgo nuclear weapons?

3) How European Parliament approved a major "Return Regulation"to speed up deportations of migrants and asylum seekers with no legal right to remain in the EU?

4) What terms did SecWar Pete Hegseth give to NATO for becoming NATO 3.0 and how is the U.S. going to insure that happens?

5) How the newly declassified DNI documents give evidence that the The NIH (Dr. Fauci) funded the Wuhan Lab and directed the Intelligence Community (IC) away from himself to cover up his involvement and lie to the public.

ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America’s Weekly Golden Chronicle here: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2025/12/01/americas-weekly-golden-chronicle-list/

The Trump Administration’s Agenda for Greatness: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2026/03/28/the-trump-administrations-agenda-for-greatness/

How President Trump Helped Real People: https://thinkcarebelieve.blog/2024/10/22/how-president-trump-really-helped-real-people/

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