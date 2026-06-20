Rentomojo Expands Water Purifier Rentals in Hyderabad From ₹401/Month With Free 6-Month Filter Changes and Lifetime Repair Support

Bangalore, India, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo is expanding its water purifier rental services in Hyderabad as more households look for clean drinking water solutions that avoid the upfront cost, annual maintenance charges, filter replacement expenses, and repair burden that come with owning a purifier outright. The company’s water purifier rental plans start from ₹401 a month and include free filter changes every six months, along with free lifetime repair and maintenance support during the rental period. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent

Reliable access to clean drinking water is an everyday requirement for households across Hyderabad, but the way residents acquire purification systems is changing. In place of buying a water purifier outright, a rising share of households are considering options such as water purifier rental in Hyderabad, especially when servicing, filter replacement, and long-term repair costs are included in the decision.

Rentomojo, one of India’s leading furniture and appliance rental platforms, now offers water purifiers on rent across Hyderabad through flexible monthly subscription plans designed for urban households. The service brings together RO, UV, UF, and alkaline purification systems, supported by home delivery, professional installation, free six-month filter changes, and free lifetime repair and maintenance coverage for subscribers.

Purchasing a water purifier in Hyderabad has traditionally required an upfront spend of around ₹15,000 to ₹20,000, depending on the model and filtration technology. The purchase price, however, captures only the first part of the true cost. Households also have to plan for annual maintenance contracts, filter replacements, membrane changes, and regular servicing — recurring outgoings that generally come to between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000 a year depending on usage and the quality of local water.

These recurring costs are where the economics of ownership begin to shift. Most water purifier filters need to be changed regularly, and in many cases at least once a year, while high-usage homes and high-TDS areas may require more frequent servicing. Rentomojo addresses this cost directly by offering free filter replacement every six months as part of its water purifier rental service, reducing one of the most common and expensive ownership headaches for households.

Over a five-year horizon, the effective cost of owning a purifier can move past ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 once maintenance and replacement components are factored in. In Hyderabad, where many residential developments rely on borewell groundwater and IT-corridor localities frequently record high total dissolved solids levels, filters and membranes may face heavier usage. That can increase the need for servicing and replacement components, lifting the long-term cost of ownership even further.

For renters and families that relocate regularly within the city, ownership brings added complications. Dismantling, transporting, and reinstalling a purifier can demand professional servicing, and warranty cover does not always move smoothly with the equipment from one address to the next. Factors like these have prompted many Hyderabad residents to reconsider whether buying a purifier outright is the most practical choice.

In response, Rentomojo has expanded its water purifier rental services in Hyderabad, giving households access to purification systems through predictable monthly subscription plans. Instead of buying the equipment, customers rent a purifier and pay a fixed monthly fee that covers installation, servicing support, free filter changes every six months, and free lifetime repair and maintenance during the rental tenure.

Rentomojo’s water purifier rental portfolio brings together several purification technologies suited to Hyderabad’s varied water conditions, including RO, UV, UF, and alkaline systems that combine multiple filtration stages to improve drinking water quality.

The range includes advanced multi-stage units such as DriftLux seven-stage purifiers, alkaline mineral-enhanced RO systems, and dual RO and UF configurations built to handle the high-TDS borewell water common across the city’s residential clusters. Purifiers from well-known brands are available alongside Rentomojo’s own models.

Monthly rental typically falls between roughly ₹401 and ₹708 depending on the model chosen and the purification technology needed. The subscription format is designed to clear away the familiar headaches of ownership: Rentomojo provides home delivery, professional installation, free filter changes every six months, and free lifetime repair and maintenance support, helping customers avoid separate servicing arrangements and surprise repair costs.

Every purifier supplied through the platform is quality-checked ahead of installation and provided in new or excellent condition. Maintenance support, filter servicing, and repair assistance are built into the subscription, helping keep purification performance consistent without added charges.

For customers relocating within Hyderabad, the company also provides relocation support, allowing subscribers to move their purifier to a new home without buying replacement equipment. Flexible tenures — monthly, quarterly, and longer-term — let customers settle on a duration that matches their living arrangements.

The model appeals especially to young professionals, students, interns, freelancers, and families in rented apartments, for whom long-term appliance ownership may not fit a frequently changing housing situation. For these households, the ability to rent a purifier with free six-month filter changes and lifetime repair and maintenance support creates a simpler alternative to buying, servicing, and eventually replacing a purifier independently.

Renting a purifier through Rentomojo follows a simple sequence. Customers browse the available models on the Rentomojo website or mobile app, select a suitable purifier, choose a rental tenure, complete the KYC verification process, and schedule delivery and installation at a convenient time.

In a city where water quality differs sharply between municipal supply and borewell-dependent developments, dependable purification technology remains essential to daily health and safety. At the same time, urban consumption patterns are shifting as residents place greater value on flexibility, predictable monthly costs, and service-based access to household essentials.

Industry observers note that the turn toward subscription-based appliance access echoes wider movements across other sectors, where access-based models are taking the place of traditional ownership. For many Hyderabad households, water purifier rental is increasingly regarded as a practical alternative that delivers reliable purification technology without the financial commitment, filter replacement burden, repair risk, and logistical demands tied to ownership.

As awareness of lifetime appliance costs keeps rising, services such as Rentomojo’s water purifier rental offering are emerging as a flexible solution for households that want continuous access to clean drinking water without the upfront investment a purchase has traditionally demanded. With plans starting from ₹401 a month, free filter changes every six months, and free lifetime repair and maintenance support during the rental period, Rentomojo is positioning water purifier rentals as a practical alternative to traditional ownership in Hyderabad.

To learn more about renting furniture and appliances in Hyderabad, visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo.

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