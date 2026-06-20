GARVEE Teams Up with TikTok Shop for Super Brand Day, Bringing Exclusive Limited-Time Deals Across Summer Cooling, Outdoor Living and Best-Selling Home Essentials

ONTARIO, Calif., June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE has announced its participation in TikTok Shop Super Brand Day from June 18 to July 2, 2026. During this limited-time shopping event, shoppers can explore a curated selection of summer cooling products, outdoor summer lifestyle essentials and top-performing TikTok Shop bestsellers through GARVEE’s official TikTok Shop store.

For consumers, this campaign offers an opportunity to get ready for the summer season, bringing together practical products across multiple categories while offering a direct way to discover and purchase GARVEE products inside the TikTok app.

Shoppers can also discover exclusive, limited-time Super Brand Day offers, with savings that combine brand promotions and platform-backed benefits on eligible items. These benefits range from smaller instant savings to higher-value subsidies on premium products, and will be available exclusively through GARVEE’s TikTok Shop store. Benefits do not apply to third-party platforms or GARVEE’s official website .

Summer Cooling Products

The Super Brand Day lineup is led by GARVEE’s summer cooling collection. As temperatures rise, GARVEE will spotlight cooling solutions designed for residential and small-business environments, including:

GARVEE Portable Air Conditioner

GARVEE Split Air Conditioner

GARVEE Window Air Conditioner





Within this collection, shoppers will discover cooling options for any space—apartments, basements, bedrooms, living rooms, workshops and other residential areas—ideal for customers who are preparing their homes for the season or getting ready to host social gatherings like World Cup watch parties. GARVEE cooling products create a more comfortable environment, with a lineup designed around practical everyday use.

TikTok Shop Bestselling Products

Beyond cooling products, GARVEE plans to feature several popular items that have performed strongly with TikTok Shop shoppers and are intended to attract new shoppers to the GARVEE store. These are limited-time deal items for the Super Brand Day event, including backyard and outdoor summer essentials such as:

Red Manual Fuel Transfer Pump / Fuel Can

Hammock

Slushie Machine

Electric Food Warmer / Chafing Dish

This selection of products has been curated for practical summer living. From backyard parties and pool parties to cookouts and camping trips, these products reflect GARVEE’s focus on offering solutions that merge everyday value, convenience and functionality. Folding canopy tents and outdoor tents provide much-needed shade and shelter for outdoor entertaining. Hammocks offer simple and convenient relaxation during the summer months. And items like slushie machines and food warmers add a unique touch to backyard barbecues and picnics.

Dual Savings: GARVEE Brand Offers Plus TikTok Shop Benefits

A key feature of the Super Brand Day event is its dual-discount structure, which allows shoppers to take advantage of combined GARVEE promotional offers with additional TikTok Shop benefits on eligible products.

During the campaign period, select items may qualify for both brand-funded discounts and platform-backed savings. This creates a layered value opportunity for shoppers, with savings that range from smaller instant savings to higher-value subsidies on premium products. Final details, including pricing, product eligibility and bundle offers, will be announced through GARVEE’s TikTok Shop store before and during the event.

Exclusive to TikTok Shop

The Super Brand Day offers are available exclusively through GARVEE’s TikTok Shop store during the campaign period. Campaign pricing and promotional benefits associated with the event will not apply across external sales channels. For GARVEE, Super Brand Day is an opportunity to connect directly with consumers looking for summer cooling, outdoor living and home utility solutions.

For customers, TikTok Shop provides a more interactive way to discover practical products through short videos, live demonstrations and creator recommendations. In-app checkout creates a direct path from product discovery to purchase.

How to Access the Event

From June 18 to July 2, consumers can search “GARVEE” on TikTok Shop or visit GARVEE’s official TikTok Shop store to explore featured products and Super Brand Day offers.

Additional product links and finalized promotional details will be published through the store as they become available.

About GARVEE

GARVEE.COM is a home improvement company headquartered in Ontario, California. Established for over 15 years, the company operates as a direct-to-consumer platform specializing in a wide array of products for home, lifestyle, and commercial use across the United States and Canada.

The brand's core identity is built on providing reliable, affordable, and practical solutions. Its product portfolio is organized into several key categories:

Air Conditioner : Rapid cooling and heating, energy-saving technology, ultra-quiet operation, providing a continuously comfortable experience.

Rapid cooling and heating, energy-saving technology, ultra-quiet operation, providing a continuously comfortable experience. Home & Furniture : A complete range of furniture, storage, and décor for every room, designed to elevate comfort, organization, and everyday living.

A complete range of furniture, storage, and décor for every room, designed to elevate comfort, organization, and everyday living. Agriculture & Forestry Equipment : Built for performance and durability, this category features essential tools and equipment for farming, land management, and livestock care.

Built for performance and durability, this category features essential tools and equipment for farming, land management, and livestock care. Lawn & Garden : Offering practical solutions for lawn care, gardening, and outdoor living, helping create comfortable and functional backyard spaces.

GARVEE is recognized for its responsive customer support and end-to-end service approach, offering assistance across product selection, order coordination, delivery, and after-sales support to help create a smooth customer experience.

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