Pet Wearable Market Size to Hit $16.7 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Wearable Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Pet Wearable Market Size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 16.7 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.77% from 2026-2035.”

Rising Adoption of Pet Wearables Driven by Increased Focus on Health Monitoring, AI Integration, and Real-Time Tracking Solutions

The rapid growth of the Pet Wearable Market is being driven by increasing consumer emphasis on pet health, wellness, and safety. As pets become integral family members, owners are increasingly investing in advanced technologies that provide real-time monitoring of physiological conditions, activity levels, behavioral patterns, and location tracking. The integration of artificial intelligence, IoT connectivity, predictive analytics, and remote monitoring capabilities is transforming traditional pet care into a proactive and data-driven ecosystem.

Pet Wearable Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 4.3 Billion

: 4.3 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 16.7 Billion

: 16.7 Billion CAGR : 14.77% during 2026–2035

: 14.77% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Avid Identification Systems, Inc.

Datamars

Felcana

FitBark Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

GoPro Inc.

LATSEN (Pawfit)

Link My Pet

Loc8tor Ltd.

Mars, Incorporated (Whistle Labs Inc.)

PETFON

PetPace

Tractive GmbH

PawTrax Limited

Dairymaster USA Inc.

Afimilk Ltd.

IceRobotics Ltd.

Dogtra

DogTelligent Inc.

Pod Trackers

Pet Wearable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Technology (RFID, GPS, Sensors)

• By Product (Smart Collar, Smart Camera, Smart Harness and Vest, Others)

• By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Other Animals)

• By Application (Identification & Tracking, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment)

• By Sales Channel (Online, Offline)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

The GPS segment was the leading product segment in the Pet Wearables Market in 2025, holding approximately 36% share attributed to the rising importance of pet tracking features, geofencing, and location monitoring solutions. It is expected that the Sensors segment would witness the highest growth attributed to increased adoption of advanced sensors and health care solutions for pets.

By Product

Smart Collar segment dominated the market with nearly 48% share in 2025 due to its versatility, affordability, and ability to combine tracking, health monitoring, and training functionalities within a single device. The Smart Harness and Vest segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increasing demand for enhanced pet comfort, improved sensor integration, and advanced safety monitoring capabilities.

By Animal Type

Dogs held the largest market share of around 62% in 2025 because of the high amount of money spent on dogs' healthcare, as well as their higher activity and increased need for tracking equipment. The most promising prospects for growth are attributed to the Cats category, owing to the rapid urban pet ownership growth, increasing interest in cat health monitoring, and lightweight cat wearables.

By Application

Identification & Tracking held the largest market share of almost 39%, owing to increasing concerns about the safety of pets along with rising usage of GPS technology-based pet identification & tracking products. In terms of CAGR, Medical Diagnosis & Treatment is projected to show the highest growth rate, attributable to rising demand for medical solutions based on disease diagnosis & treatment.

By Sales Channel

The online segment captured the largest market share, around 55%, of the Pet Wearables Market in 2025, and will likely experience the fastest growth rate among all segments in the forecast period. Growth in online sales channels, smartphone adoption, widespread availability of products, lower pricing options, and rising inclination toward online purchases contribute to segment growth.

Regional Insights:

The North American region established its position as the dominating regional market for the Pet Wearable market during the year 2025, holding almost 40% share in global revenue of the market. This is attributed to higher pet adoption rate, high expenditure by consumers on pets' health, advanced technological wearables, and increased awareness regarding pet health and safety. The U.S. holds the lead position because of the rising adoption of various GPS trackers and health monitoring devices for pets.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecasted period, driven by rising pet adoption rates, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization trends, and increased awareness about the health and safety of pets. The countries like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have shown high adoption rates of smart pets' wearables among the consumers.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Garmin launched the Alpha 300 LTE GPS dog collar featuring nationwide LTE tracking, heart rate monitoring, and 72-hour battery life, targeting premium hunting dog applications and advanced real-time performance monitoring.

Garmin launched the Alpha 300 LTE GPS dog collar featuring nationwide LTE tracking, heart rate monitoring, and 72-hour battery life, targeting premium hunting dog applications and advanced real-time performance monitoring. 2025: Whistle Health introduced the Whistle GO Explore 4 with FDA-cleared respiratory monitoring technology utilizing accelerometer-based sleep analysis to support early detection of conditions such as heart failure and pulmonary edema.

Exclusive Sections of the Pet Wearable Market Report (The USPs):

PET HEALTH MONITORING & WELLNESS ANALYTICS BENCHMARKS – helps you understand advancements in physiological monitoring, activity tracking, sleep analysis, behavioral assessment, and AI-driven pet wellness management technologies.

– helps you understand advancements in physiological monitoring, activity tracking, sleep analysis, behavioral assessment, and AI-driven pet wellness management technologies. CONNECTED PET ECOSYSTEM ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you uncover growth opportunities across integrated platforms combining wearables, mobile applications, telehealth services, smart feeders, cameras, and digital pet care solutions.

– helps you uncover growth opportunities across integrated platforms combining wearables, mobile applications, telehealth services, smart feeders, cameras, and digital pet care solutions. GPS TRACKING & LOCATION INTELLIGENCE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate real-time tracking accuracy, geofencing capabilities, recovery efficiency, connectivity performance, and safety monitoring innovations across wearable devices.

– helps you evaluate real-time tracking accuracy, geofencing capabilities, recovery efficiency, connectivity performance, and safety monitoring innovations across wearable devices. VETERINARY DIGITAL HEALTH INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess the adoption of wearable-generated health data within remote consultations, preventive care programs, diagnostic workflows, and personalized treatment planning.

– helps you assess the adoption of wearable-generated health data within remote consultations, preventive care programs, diagnostic workflows, and personalized treatment planning. PET OWNER BEHAVIOR & TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION TRACKER – helps you identify evolving consumer preferences, spending patterns, subscription model adoption, and demand trends for smart pet monitoring technologies.

– helps you identify evolving consumer preferences, spending patterns, subscription model adoption, and demand trends for smart pet monitoring technologies. AI-POWERED PREDICTIVE CARE & EARLY DISEASE DETECTION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge the impact of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, sensor technologies, and remote health monitoring solutions on the future of pet healthcare.

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