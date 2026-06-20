Healthcare Services Market Size to Worth USD 20.10 Trillion by 2035, Amid Rising Digital Healthcare Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare Services Market size was valued at USD 8.62 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.10 Trillion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% over 2026–2035.”

The Healthcare Services Market is growing rapidly due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, an ageing population, and the growing demand for accessible and personalised healthcare solutions in both developed and emerging economies. From around the world, hospitals, outpatient care centres, diagnostic service providers, telehealth platforms and home healthcare operators are building integrated delivery ecosystems to enable preventive care, chronic disease management and advanced clinical treatment.





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Rising Telehealth Adoption and AI-Enabled Healthcare Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing incidence of chronic illnesses, ageing population, and increasing need for accessible healthcare solutions will further fuel strong expansion throughout global healthcare services industry in the years to come. Global healthcare services expenditure topped USD 9 Trillion in 2025 with investments in healthcare digitisation and hospital modernisation growing throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific as organisations focus on integrated delivery ecosystems. Digital healthcare and telehealth investments also exceeded USD 520 Billion in 2025 and the marriage of remote patient monitoring systems, AI-powered telemedicine, smart home healthcare devices, and cloud-based management systems is creating extraordinary commercialisation opportunities that will compound with growing consumer preference for convenient and remote healthcare services through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in the Healthcare Services Market Report are:

UnitedHealth Group

HCA Healthcare

Mayo Clinic

Cleveland Clinic

CVS Health

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Ramsay Health Care

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Community Health Systems Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care

Teladoc Health

Medtronic plc

Ascension Health

Universal Health Services Inc.

Encompass Health Corporation

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Aster DM Healthcare

Ping An Healthcare

IHH Healthcare Berhad

Kaiser Permanente

Healthcare Services Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service Type, Hospital Services Dominated the Market; Telehealth Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Hospital Services is likely to dominate the market with a share of around 44% in 2025, owing to increasing hospital admission volumes, an increasing demand for the treatment of chronic diseases globally. The Telehealth Services segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2026-2035 driven by rising adoption of virtual consultation, remote patient monitoring, and digital healthcare access solutions globally.

By Facility Type, Private Healthcare Facilities Dominated the Market; Ambulatory Surgical Centers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Private Healthcare Facilities segment accounted for the largest market share of nearly 39% in 2025 due to the rising patient demand for specialised, fast-access healthcare services with sophisticated clinical technology. Ambulatory Surgical Centres are expected to witness the fastest CAGR due to the rising demand for low-cost outpatient procedures globally.

By Application, General Healthcare Dominated the Market; Oncology Services Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

General Healthcare had around 36% revenue share in 2025 owing to rising primary healthcare consultations, preventive healthcare services and patient management needs globally. Oncology Services is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide and increasing adoption of precision oncology and advanced technologies for cancer treatment.

By End User, Adults Dominated the Market; Geriatric Population Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Adults held the major revenue share of around 48% in 2025 owing to rising healthcare utilisation, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for personalised and preventive healthcare services across this population segment. Geriatric population segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the increase in lifestyle-related disorders, which further strengthened the commercialisation opportunities globally.

Regional Insights:

North America was the largest regional market for global healthcare services in 2025, accounting for 32.51% of global revenue, owing to strong healthcare infrastructure, high investments in the industry, and high adoption of connected healthcare delivery ecosystems. In 2025, North America healthcare services costs exceeded USD 3.5 Trillion with HCA Healthcare leveraging AI-based clinical and hospital management systems, U.S. holding its leadership in digital healthcare delivery, and Canada scaling up integrated patient care ecosystem deployment.

The U.S. Healthcare Services Market was valued at around USD 2.36 Trillion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 4.93 Trillion by 2035 with a CAGR of around 7.69% during the forecast period. The U.S. market is expanding due to increased prevalence of chronic conditions, ageing population and high demand for preventive and customised healthcare solutions across the country.

The Europe Healthcare Services Market is estimated to be USD 2,669.7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6,251.4 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.87% during 2026–2035. Europe accounted for approximately 30.88% of the global healthcare services market revenue in 2025. The rapid adoption of telemedicine and preventative healthcare services is boosting Europe’s long-term growth prospects.

The Asia Pacific healthcare service market earned USD 2,482.52 Billion in 2025 and is expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017-2025, owing to growing healthcare awareness, development of healthcare facilities and government investments in China, Japan, India and South Korea. While China maintained its lead on digital healthcare and telemedicine adoption, India accelerated integrated healthcare and remote patient care ecosystem expansion – with the region expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

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Recent Developments:

March 2025: Mayo Clinic expanded AI-enabled patient management and connected telehealth services supporting integrated healthcare delivery ecosystems globally.

Mayo Clinic expanded AI-enabled patient management and connected telehealth services supporting integrated healthcare delivery ecosystems globally. January 2025: HCA Healthcare accelerated deployment of AI-powered clinical workflow and hospital management systems supporting operational efficiency across healthcare facilities globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HEALTHCARE SERVICES DEPLOYMENT & CLINICAL OUTCOME METRICS – helps you understand utilization trends across hospital, telehealth, outpatient, and home healthcare services along with improvements in patient management efficiency, clinical outcome quality, and healthcare accessibility.

– helps you understand utilization trends across hospital, telehealth, outpatient, and home healthcare services along with improvements in patient management efficiency, clinical outcome quality, and healthcare accessibility. TELEHEALTH & REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in virtual consultation platforms, remote monitoring deployment, AI-enabled telemedicine ecosystems, and cloud-connected patient care infrastructure across global healthcare markets.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in virtual consultation platforms, remote monitoring deployment, AI-enabled telemedicine ecosystems, and cloud-connected patient care infrastructure across global healthcare markets. ONCOLOGY & SPECIALTY CARE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across cancer treatment, precision oncology, and advanced specialty care applications along with specialized infrastructure investment trends and personalized treatment solution adoption globally.

– helps you analyze demand across cancer treatment, precision oncology, and advanced specialty care applications along with specialized infrastructure investment trends and personalized treatment solution adoption globally. DIGITAL HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE & AI INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in AI-enabled patient management system deployment, cloud-based hospital infrastructure investment, and healthcare digitization programme adoption across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

– helps you uncover growth in AI-enabled patient management system deployment, cloud-based hospital infrastructure investment, and healthcare digitization programme adoption across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. GERIATRIC CARE & HOME HEALTHCARE ECOSYSTEM METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in elderly care programme expansion, chronic disease home management adoption, long-term clinical care service deployment, and personalized geriatric healthcare solution development globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in elderly care programme expansion, chronic disease home management adoption, long-term clinical care service deployment, and personalized geriatric healthcare solution development globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HEALTHCARE SERVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on integrated care ecosystem development, AI clinical workflow innovation, telehealth platform scale, and regional healthcare infrastructure investment globally.

Healthcare Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 8.62 Trillion Market Size by 2035 USD 20.10 Trillion CAGR CAGR of 8.87% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Service Type (Hospital Services, Outpatient Care, Diagnostic Services, Home Healthcare, Telehealth Services)

• By Facility Type (Public Healthcare Facilities, Private Healthcare Facilities, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers)

• By Application (Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, General Healthcare)

• By End User (Adults, Geriatric Population, Pediatric Population) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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