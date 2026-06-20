Helium Market Size to Surpass USD 8.59 Billion by 2035 as MRI and Semiconductor Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Helium Market was valued at USD 5.03 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2026–2035.

The Helium Market functions based on the characteristics of the gas, such as extremely low boiling point, chemical inertness, high heat conductivity, and low density. These attributes make helium an essential gas for multiple industries, such as medicine, science, and aerospace engineering. The gas is extensively used in MRIs, semiconductor fabrication, fiber optic manufacturing, leak testing, welding, and space missions, where there is no other available substitute. Although helium is the second most plentiful gas in the universe, it is considered to be a scarce substance on Earth and produced at just a few plants around the globe.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 5.30 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 8.59 Billion

CAGR: 5.47% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Largest Region: North America





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase, Gaseous Helium Dominated the Market; Liquid Helium Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The gaseous helium category was the leading category in the helium market during 2025, accounting for about 72% of the market share, owing to its wide range of applications in various industries such as industrial, aerospace, electronics, and manufacturing. Liquid helium is the fastest-growing phase, driven by cryogenic applications requiring helium at temperatures below 4.2 Kelvin — primarily superconducting magnet cooling in MRI scanners, NMR spectroscopy systems, particle physics accelerators, and the emerging quantum computing infrastructure — whose liquid phase delivery requirements create a premium market segment growing with the expanding installed base of superconducting magnet systems globally.

By Application, Cryogenics Dominated the Market; Controlled Atmospheres Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Cryogenics retained the dominant application position with the largest share of the helium market in 2025, driven by the non-substitutable role of liquid helium in superconducting magnet cooling across MRI healthcare systems, NMR analytical instruments, and particle physics research infrastructure whose combined global installed base creates the largest single application demand pool for liquid helium. The controlled atmospheres segment for semiconductor and optical fibre manufacturing is the fastest growing application, driven by rapid expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity where helium's inert atmosphere properties, thermal conductivity in wafer processing, and equipment cleaning applications create structured above-market demand growth with each new fabrication facility commissioned.

By End User, Healthcare & Medical Dominated the Market; Electronics & Semiconductors Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Helium Market by Application, 2025 The Healthcare & Medical segment held the largest share of the helium market in 2025. The role of helium in cooling superconducting magnets of MRI systems is crucial, leading to a stable and recurring demand base from hospitals, diagnostic centres, and healthcare facilities across the world. Their continuous expansion (especially in emerging economies) reinforces the leading position of this segment. Electronics & Semiconductors is the fastest growing end-user segment. It is driven by the rapid expansion of global semiconductor manufacturing capacity where helium is extensively used in wafer fabrication, controlled atmosphere processing, cooling applications, equipment cleaning and advanced chip production processes, which together drive structured above-market procurement growth with the commissioning of every new fabrication facility worldwide.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global helium market, accounting for the largest regional revenue share through its combination of significant domestic helium production infrastructure, the world's most extensive MRI installed base, and the concentration of aerospace, semiconductor, and research laboratory helium consumers. The United States accounts for approximately 82.5% of North American revenues through its dual role as both producer and the world's largest consumer of helium. Canada is growing as a helium supply contributor as Saskatchewan's helium-bearing geological formations are developed by companies including North American Helium, Royal Helium, and Helium Evolution.

The U.S. Helium Market was valued at approximately USD 1.83 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.13 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5.50%.

Europe Helium Market held a major share of the global Helium Market in 2025, with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Switzerland as the leading national markets whose pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing, semiconductor and electronics production, research institution, and aerospace and defence industries generate diverse and consistent helium demand.

Europe Helium Market is estimated to be USD 1.06 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.75 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.13% during 2026–2035. Europe is further establishing diversified sourcing from Qatar, U.S., and new African production sources to ensure supply security across its pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and research institution helium consumer base.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional helium market, driven by the extraordinary pace of semiconductor capacity expansion across Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China, the rapid growth of the MRI installed base as healthcare infrastructure investment extends advanced medical imaging across the region's population, and the development of quantum computing research programmes at national laboratory and commercial technology company facilities. China accounts for approximately 38.5% of Asia Pacific revenues. Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan contribute premium regional demand through their world-leading semiconductor and electronics industries.

MRI Healthcare Infrastructure Expansion and Semiconductor Capacity Proliferation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growth in the global helium market is attributed to the increase in consumption by the healthcare industry owing to the need for liquid helium for the effective functioning of MRI systems, with more healthcare establishments being set up and an increase in accessibility of high-quality diagnostic technology in emerging countries across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East creating new opportunities for helium demand growth. The fast growth of production capacities in the semiconductor industry is a strong additional demand growth factor, where helium is used for cooling, purging, and controlled atmosphere processes across wafer fabrication facilities whose government-supported expansion programmes are creating structural above-trend procurement.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Helium Market Report:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Linde PLC

Air Liquide SA

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc. (TNSC)

RasGas Company Ltd. (QatarEnergy LNG)

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom PJSC

Messer SE & Co. KGaA

Iwatani Corporation

North American Helium Inc.

Royal Helium Ltd.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Helium One Global Ltd.

Global Helium Corp.

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Weil McLain Holdings Inc.

Proton World International SA

Quantum Industrial Group

Gulf Cryo

Cryogenic Industries Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: Air Products and Chemicals finalised a long-term liquid helium supply agreement with a major Asian semiconductor manufacturer to supply from its expanded liquefaction and distribution network, securing multi-year offtake commitments that finance supply chain infrastructure investment for Asia Pacific's fastest-growing helium consumption market.

Air Products and Chemicals finalised a long-term liquid helium supply agreement with a major Asian semiconductor manufacturer to supply from its expanded liquefaction and distribution network, securing multi-year offtake commitments that finance supply chain infrastructure investment for Asia Pacific's fastest-growing helium consumption market. 2023: North American Helium initiated operations at its seventh helium purification plant in Saskatchewan with 22 million cubic feet per year capacity, expanding Western hemisphere supply diversification as part of the broader North American helium supply development programme reducing dependence on Middle Eastern and Russian sources.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

HELIUM SUPPLY SECURITY & GEOPOLITICAL CONCENTRATION METRICS – helps you understand global helium production geography, supplier concentration risk across Qatar, Russia, and U.S. sources, long-term supply agreement investment trends, and the commercial impact of new Saskatchewan and Tanzania production facility development on supply diversification.

– helps you understand global helium production geography, supplier concentration risk across Qatar, Russia, and U.S. sources, long-term supply agreement investment trends, and the commercial impact of new Saskatchewan and Tanzania production facility development on supply diversification. MRI & CRYOGENIC SUPERCONDUCTING MAGNET DEMAND METRICS – helps you evaluate liquid helium consumption growth across MRI healthcare infrastructure expansion, NMR spectroscopy systems, particle physics research, and quantum computing cooling applications along with installed base growth and per-system helium consumption trends globally.

– helps you evaluate liquid helium consumption growth across MRI healthcare infrastructure expansion, NMR spectroscopy systems, particle physics research, and quantum computing cooling applications along with installed base growth and per-system helium consumption trends globally. SEMICONDUCTOR FABRICATION & CONTROLLED ATMOSPHERE METRICS – helps you analyze helium consumption across wafer fabrication, controlled atmosphere processing, and equipment cleaning applications along with per-facility consumption rates, government-supported semiconductor capacity expansion investment, and helium procurement contract structure at leading fabrication facilities.

– helps you analyze helium consumption across wafer fabrication, controlled atmosphere processing, and equipment cleaning applications along with per-facility consumption rates, government-supported semiconductor capacity expansion investment, and helium procurement contract structure at leading fabrication facilities. QUANTUM COMPUTING INFRASTRUCTURE & LIQUID HELIUM METRICS – helps you uncover emerging demand growth from quantum computing superconducting qubit cooling infrastructure, technology firm and national laboratory investment in quantum computing capacity, and the commercial liquid helium procurement implications of quantum computing's scaling trajectory.

– helps you uncover emerging demand growth from quantum computing superconducting qubit cooling infrastructure, technology firm and national laboratory investment in quantum computing capacity, and the commercial liquid helium procurement implications of quantum computing's scaling trajectory. HELIUM RECYCLING & RECOVERY SYSTEM ADOPTION METRICS – helps you identify helium recovery system investment across MRI, semiconductor, and research laboratory applications, recovery rate improvement trends, and the commercial impact of recycling technology adoption on net new helium procurement demand across price-sensitive end-user categories.

– helps you identify helium recovery system investment across MRI, semiconductor, and research laboratory applications, recovery rate improvement trends, and the commercial impact of recycling technology adoption on net new helium procurement demand across price-sensitive end-user categories. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & HELIUM MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players including Air Products, Linde, Air Liquide, and Matheson based on liquefaction capacity, long-term supply agreement portfolio, geographic distribution network coverage, and new production geography development investment globally.

Accelerated Helium Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/helium-market-5701

Helium Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 5.03 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.47% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Phase (Gaseous Helium, Liquid Helium)

• By Application (Cryogenics, Pressurising & Purging, Welding, Controlled Atmospheres, Leak Detection, Breathing Mixes, Others)

• By End User (Healthcare & Medical, Electronics & Semiconductors, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Research & Development, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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