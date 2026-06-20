Medical Alert System Market Size to Worth $23.5 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Alert System Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Medical Alert Systems Market Size was worth USD 10.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 8.45% from 2026-2035.”

Aging Global Population and Aging-in-Place Preference Driving Sustained Medical Alert Systems Market Growth Globally

The growth of the Medical Alert Systems Market can be attributed directly to the changing demographics seen globally. The growing number of people over the age of 75 years constitutes the key users of medical alert systems due to the occurrence of falls being one of the main reasons behind injuries sustained by senior citizens. Increasing preference for aging in place, rather than transitioning to assisted living facilities, is creating strong demand for technologies that support independent living while ensuring immediate access to emergency assistance.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Life Alert Emergency Response Inc.

Medical Guardian LLC

ADT Inc. (ADT Medical Alert)

Bay Alarm Medical

LifeFone Services Inc.

MobileHelp Inc.

Philips Lifeline (Philips)

Tunstall Healthcare Group

Lively (GreatCall)

Apple Inc. (Apple Watch Emergency SOS)

Alerto Inc.

Rescue Alert of Utah Inc.

ResponseNow (In The Home)

Nortek Security & Control

LogicMark LLC

Numera Inc.

Connect America Co. LLC

Petzl Inc.

Secom Co. Ltd.

Electronic Caregiver Inc.

Medical Alert System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 10.5 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 23.5 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.45% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS)

• By End Use (Home-based Users, Nursing Home, Assisted living facilities, Hospices)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Mobile PERS category accounted for about 54.3% market share in the Medical Alert Systems Market in 2025 caused by the ability to ensure security irrespective of whether one is at home or outdoors through GPS-enabled cellular-linked emergency response systems. The fastest growth rate (CAGR) in terms of revenue during the forecast period would be recorded in the standalone PERS category due to the rising use of smartwatches with features like two-way communications, GPS, falls detection, and wellness monitoring.

By End User

Home-Based Users have a large share of nearly 47.7% in 2025, and they are also anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as rising popularity of aging in place, increasing concern about fall prevention, and rising preference for independent living among the elderly population are propelling the segment.

Regional Insights:

North America stood out as the key regional market for the Medical Alert Systems industry in 2025, owing to its developed healthcare industry, increasing elderly population, increasing physician advice on use, and expansion of Medicare Advantage plans to cover emergency response devices. It will continue to remain dominant due to high consumer awareness, developed healthcare infrastructure, and presence of highly advanced medical alert systems in the region.

Asia Pacific was expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to rising elderly population, healthcare technology adoption, and initiatives being undertaken by governments to develop infrastructure for the elderly population. Key countries include Japan, China, South Korea, and Australia, which have been spending considerably on elderly support technologies.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 with an advanced Emergency Response Coordination feature that combines fall detection, Emergency SOS, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, ECG analysis, and AI-powered injury severity assessment to enhance emergency response preparedness.

Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 12 with an advanced Emergency Response Coordination feature that combines fall detection, Emergency SOS, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, ECG analysis, and AI-powered injury severity assessment to enhance emergency response preparedness. 2025: Medical Guardian launched its ActiveProtect smartwatch, offering LTE connectivity, AI-powered fall detection, heart rate irregularity alerts, and 24/7 monitoring center support, targeting active seniors seeking discreet emergency response solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Medical Alert System Market Report (The USPs):

FALL DETECTION ACCURACY & EMERGENCY RESPONSE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you understand advancements in AI-powered fall detection, response times, alert reliability, emergency escalation workflows, and user safety outcomes across medical alert platforms.

– helps you understand advancements in AI-powered fall detection, response times, alert reliability, emergency escalation workflows, and user safety outcomes across medical alert platforms. AGING-IN-PLACE ADOPTION & INDEPENDENT LIVING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate how demographic trends, elderly care preferences, home healthcare expansion, and aging population dynamics are influencing long-term market demand.

– helps you evaluate how demographic trends, elderly care preferences, home healthcare expansion, and aging population dynamics are influencing long-term market demand. CONNECTED HEALTH MONITORING TECHNOLOGY TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across GPS-enabled devices, wearable sensors, vital sign monitoring, telehealth integration, smartwatch-based alerts, and remote patient monitoring ecosystems.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across GPS-enabled devices, wearable sensors, vital sign monitoring, telehealth integration, smartwatch-based alerts, and remote patient monitoring ecosystems. MEDICARE ADVANTAGE & REIMBURSEMENT COVERAGE INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of insurance-supported adoption, healthcare reimbursement trends, benefit expansion programs, and payer-driven market growth opportunities.

– helps you assess the impact of insurance-supported adoption, healthcare reimbursement trends, benefit expansion programs, and payer-driven market growth opportunities. CAREGIVER ENGAGEMENT & DIGITAL CARE NETWORK METRICS – helps you understand the role of caregiver applications, family monitoring tools, location tracking systems, and real-time notification technologies in improving patient outcomes.

– helps you understand the role of caregiver applications, family monitoring tools, location tracking systems, and real-time notification technologies in improving patient outcomes. PREDICTIVE HEALTH ANALYTICS & AI-DRIVEN EARLY INTERVENTION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge the future impact of machine learning, behavioral analytics, continuous monitoring, and proactive health deterioration detection on the evolution of medical alert systems.

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