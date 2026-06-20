Airtripmaker Enhances Access to Business Class Flights to India from USA for Premium Travelers Flight Options to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Trivandrum, Goa, Pune, Jaipur, Jodhpur & More.

Germantown, Maryland, United States, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airtripmaker, a leading international flight booking platform, has strengthened its offerings for travelers seeking business class flights to India from USA, making premium long-haul travel more accessible, comfortable, and cost-effective.





With rising demand for business class air tickets, Airtripmaker provides curated options across major international airlines, transparent pricing, and personalized booking support for travelers flying from the United States to all global destinations. The platform serves business travelers, families, and long-stay international passengers looking to fly business class to India, fly business class to Africa and the rest of all global destinations with confidence and convenience.



Airtripmaker is developing destination-specific pages and content optimized for high-demand search queries such as "business class flights to India" " business class flights to Japan “ “ Flights to India" & all the remaining global destinations business class pages from USA. These pages are designed to provide users with organized information on routes, airlines, and travel considerations.

"Our goal is to support a wider audience of indian travelers by expanding India-focused routes and offering comprehensive travel information across multiple destinations," said Spokeperson for Airtripmaker.

In addition to expanding its destination coverage, the company is focusing on improving user experience through structured navigation, keyword-driven content, and route-based categorization.

This expansion reflects Airtripmaker's broader vision of becoming a global travel discovery platform that helps users explore and compare international flight options efficiently.

About Airtripmaker

Airtripmaker is an online travel platform offering flight discovery solutions across global destinations, with a focus on long-haul travel and structured content for improved usability.

For more info visit : https://www.airtripmaker.com



