PHR UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Phreesia (PHR) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Deadline on July 13, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Phreesia between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PHR) and reminds investors of the July 13, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Phreesia’s ability to capitalize on its growth potential through continued expansion of its Network Solutions segment, as well as contributions from its AccessOne acquisition.Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Phreesia’s slowing demand and reduced visibility in key revenue streams, notably, the weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Phreesia’s securities at artificially inflated prices

After the market closed on March 30, 2026, Phreesia announced significantly reduced revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027 guidance. The Company attributed the shortfall against its prior guidance to a combination of macroeconomic factors including “worsening visibility” and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment.

Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Phreesia’s revelation. The price of Phreesia’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $11.41 per share on March 30, 2025, to $8.38 per share on March 31, 2026, a decline of about 27%.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Phreesia’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Phreesia class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/PHR or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) for Investors Regarding the Phreesia, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit:

What is the Phreesia securities fraud lawsuit about?

The Phreesia securities fraud lawsuit is a federal securities class action alleging that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) and its executives made false and misleading statements to investors by overstating the Company's ability to capitalize on growth opportunities through its Network Solutions segment and its AccessOne acquisition, while concealing slowing demand, reduced visibility in key revenue streams, and weakening pharmaceutical marketing commitments. As the truth emerged on March 30, 2026 — when Phreesia announced significantly reduced revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2027 guidance, attributing the shortfall to "worsening visibility" and weaker pharmaceutical marketing commitments within its Network Solutions segment — PHR's stock price fell approximately 27%, from $11.41 to $8.38 per share, causing significant losses for investors.

Who may be eligible to participate in the Phreesia class action lawsuit?

Investors who purchased or acquired Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 — the Class Period — and suffered financial losses may be eligible to participate in the Phreesia securities class action. Participation as a class member does not require taking any affirmative legal action; eligible investors may recover losses simply by remaining members of the class. Whistleblowers, former Phreesia employees, and others with relevant information about the Company's conduct are also encouraged to come forward.

What is a lead plaintiff, and how can I seek appointment in the Phreesia lawsuit?

A lead plaintiff in the Phreesia class action is a court-appointed investor — typically the one with the largest financial interest in the case — who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of all class members. Any Phreesia investor who purchased PHR stock during the Class Period may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice. The deadline to seek lead plaintiff appointment is July 13, 2026. Importantly, choosing not to seek the lead plaintiff role does not affect an investor's ability to share in any recovery obtained for the class.

What should investors do if they purchased Phreesia stock during the Class Period?

Investors who purchased Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) stock between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 and suffered losses should contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP immediately to discuss their legal rights. The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Phreesia securities class action is July 13, 2026. To speak directly with securities litigation partner Josh Wilson, call 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310), or visit www.faruqilaw.com/PHR for more information.

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