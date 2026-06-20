JellyFil Publishes Updated 2026 Product Information for Its Premium Gummy Dietary Supplement, Including Full Ingredient List, Pricing, Refund Policy, and Customer Service Details

Largo, FL, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

JellyFil, a dietary supplement product distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida, today published updated product information for its premium gummy dietary supplement. The refreshed disclosures cover JellyFil's current ingredient list, recommended use, package pricing, refund policy terms, and customer service contact information for 2026.

JellyFil is making the updated product information publicly available so that consumers have access to current, accurate details prior to purchase. All product information referenced in this release is published on JellyFil's official website, and consumers are encouraged to confirm current details at the official source before making any purchase decision.

Product Overview

JellyFil is a non-prescription dietary supplement delivered in gummy form. The product is positioned as a daily dietary supplement formulated with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, an amino acid, and a low-dose naturally occurring stimulant ingredient. JellyFil is marketed under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), the federal framework that establishes dietary supplements as a distinct category from prescription medications and medical devices. JellyFil is intended for adult consumer use and is sold direct-to-consumer through online ordering.

Product Specifications

Product format: Premium gummy dietary supplement

Premium gummy dietary supplement Serving size: One gummy

One gummy Servings per container: 30 gummies per bottle

30 gummies per bottle Daily use: One gummy per day

One gummy per day Regulatory category: Non-prescription dietary supplement

Non-prescription dietary supplement Sales channel: Direct-to-consumer through online ordering

Direct-to-consumer through online ordering Production: Produced in a facility following current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards; made in the United States with globally sourced ingredients

Ingredient List

JellyFil's gummy formulation contains a proprietary blend listed at 82 milligrams per serving on the Supplement Facts panel, with the manufacturer noting the blend is equivalent to approximately 567 milligrams of dry powders. Each ingredient is described below using publicly available botanical and biochemical reference information. Complete Supplement Facts panel information, including specific quantities of individual ingredients within the proprietary blend, is published on the official JellyFil website.

Muira Puama Extract: A botanical extract derived from the wood and root of Ptychopetalum olacoides, a flowering shrub native to the Amazon rainforest region of South America. Muira puama is traditionally referenced in herbal compendiums associated with Amazonian botanical preparations and is included in dietary supplements as a plant-derived ingredient.

Maca Extract: A botanical extract derived from Lepidium meyenii, a root vegetable cultivated in the high-altitude Andean regions of Peru. Maca is a member of the Brassicaceae plant family, the same family that includes broccoli, cabbage, and radish, and is included in a range of dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Catuaba Extract: A botanical extract derived from the bark of Trichilia catigua, a tree native to the Brazilian Atlantic forest region. Catuaba is traditionally referenced in Brazilian botanical literature and is included in dietary supplements as a plant-derived ingredient.

Green Tea Extract: A botanical extract derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis, the same plant species used to produce green tea, black tea, and oolong tea. Green tea naturally contains polyphenolic compounds, including catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), as well as naturally occurring caffeine.

Caffeine (5 milligrams per serving): A naturally occurring stimulant alkaloid present in coffee beans, tea leaves, and cacao. JellyFil's Supplement Facts panel discloses five milligrams of caffeine per gummy, a quantity substantially lower than that found in a standard eight-ounce cup of brewed coffee, which typically contains 80 to 100 milligrams of caffeine.

Ashwagandha: A botanical ingredient derived from Withania somnifera, a perennial shrub native to India, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. Ashwagandha is traditionally referenced in Ayurvedic herbal literature and is classified within dietary supplement reference materials as an adaptogen.

L-Arginine: A semi-essential amino acid that the human body uses in the synthesis of nitric oxide, a signaling molecule. L-Arginine is included in dietary supplements as an amino-acid-based ingredient and is documented in the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements ingredient reference materials.

Tribulus Terrestris: A flowering plant in the Zygophyllaceae family, native to warm temperate and tropical regions of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Tribulus terrestris is included in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Horny Goat Weed Extract: A botanical extract derived from plants in the Epimedium genus, a group of flowering perennial herbs native to East Asia. Epimedium species naturally contain flavonoid compounds, including icariin, and are included in dietary supplements as a botanical-source ingredient.

Recommended Use

JellyFil's recommended use is one gummy chewed daily as a dietary supplement, or as directed by a qualified healthcare professional. JellyFil is positioned as part of a daily wellness routine and is not a replacement for any prescribed medical treatment. The product is intended for adult use and is not recommended for individuals under 18 years of age. Consumers are encouraged to follow the use instructions published on the product label and on the official JellyFil website.

Pricing and Packaging

JellyFil is currently available in three package sizes through direct online ordering:

2-bottle package at $79 per bottle (60-day supply)

3-bottle package at $69 per bottle (90-day supply)

6-bottle package at $49 per bottle (180-day supply)

The 3-bottle and 6-bottle packages include shipping within the United States at no additional cost. The 2-bottle package may include a separate shipping charge calculated at checkout. Payment processing and order fulfillment for JellyFil are handled through the brand's official online ordering portal. Current pricing and package availability are confirmed at the time of purchase on the official JellyFil website. Pricing and package details may be updated by JellyFil without notice, and consumers should verify current pricing on the official website before purchase.

Refund Policy and 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee

JellyFil offers a 60-day money-back guarantee measured from the date of purchase. Customers who are not fully satisfied with JellyFil may request a refund by contacting JellyFil customer service directly within 60 days of the original purchase date, following a minimum 30-day product use period.

The refund process requires the customer to email JellyFil customer service with the subject line "Refund Request" and to return all bottles from the original order, including any empty, full, or partially used bottles. Returns must include a note containing the customer's full name, email address, and order identification number, sent to the JellyFil return mailing address. Customers initiating a return are responsible for return shipping costs and should use a trackable shipping method. Once the return shipment is received and reviewed, refunds are processed within 3 to 5 business days. Depending on the issuing bank or credit card company, the refunded amount may take an additional 5 to 10 days to appear on the customer's account statement. Full refund terms, conditions, and the current return mailing address are published on the official JellyFil website.

Shipping and Order Processing

JellyFil ships from a United States-based fulfillment location, with order processing handled through the brand's official ordering portal. Multi-bottle packages of three bottles or six bottles include free standard shipping within the United States. International orders may be subject to additional shipping fees, customs duties, and longer delivery times due to customs clearance processes in the destination country. Customers are responsible for entering accurate shipping information at checkout, and JellyFil cannot guarantee redelivery for packages sent to incorrectly entered addresses.

Order Modifications and Customer Service

JellyFil customer service is available by email and by phone. Customer inquiries can be submitted by phone or email for order-specific matters such as tracking, address corrections, fulfillment questions, refund requests, and general product information. JellyFil's stated practice is to respond to customer inquiries promptly during standard business hours.

Customers seeking to cancel an order should contact JellyFil customer service as soon as possible after placing the order. Orders that have entered fulfillment processing or have already shipped cannot be cancelled and would need to be processed through the standard return procedure described in the refund policy section above and on the official JellyFil website.

Regulatory Framework

JellyFil is marketed as a dietary supplement under the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA). Under DSHEA, dietary supplement manufacturers are responsible for ensuring the safety of their products before marketing, and structure-function statements describing how a dietary supplement may affect the structure or function of the body are required to include the standard FDA disclaimer that the statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

JellyFil is produced in a facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards as referenced on the product label. California residents should review the JellyFil product label and the official JellyFil website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, prior to purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation applicable to JellyFil rests with the manufacturer and seller of the product.

Safety Considerations

JellyFil encourages consumers to consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new dietary supplement, particularly when currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions such as cardiovascular, metabolic, or hormonal conditions. Several ingredients in the JellyFil formula, including L-Arginine, green tea extract, and various botanical extracts, may interact with prescription medications such as anticoagulants, antihypertensives, prescription medications for cardiovascular conditions, or other prescription therapies. Individual responses to dietary supplements vary, and JellyFil does not guarantee any specific outcome.

JellyFil contains five milligrams of caffeine per serving, as disclosed on the Supplement Facts panel. Consumers who are sensitive to caffeine, who consume caffeine through other dietary sources, or who have been advised by a healthcare professional to limit caffeine intake should review the Supplement Facts panel and consult a qualified healthcare professional before use. Consumers with cardiovascular conditions or sleep-related conditions should also consider this caffeine content when evaluating the product.

JellyFil also contains three grams of added sugar per serving as part of the gummy delivery format. Consumers managing dietary sugar intake, including individuals with diabetes, pre-diabetic conditions, or other metabolic conditions, should consider this when evaluating the product.

JellyFil is not intended for use by individuals under 18 years of age, pregnant or nursing women, or individuals with known sensitivities to any of the listed ingredients without prior consultation with a qualified healthcare professional. Consumers should discontinue use and consult a healthcare professional if any adverse reaction occurs.

About JellyFil

JellyFil is a premium gummy dietary supplement formulated with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts, an amino acid, and a naturally occurring low-dose stimulant ingredient. The product is distributed in the United States by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida. JellyFil is manufactured in the United States with globally sourced ingredients in a facility that follows current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) standards. JellyFil makes its product available to consumers through direct online ordering, and the brand's product information, ingredient disclosures, refund policy, shipping policy, and customer service resources are maintained on the official JellyFil website. Additional product details are published there for consumer reference prior to purchase.

Contact Information

Product Email Support: contact@customercs.com

Customer Service Phone: +1 (507) 448-8190

U.S. Distributor: Instituto Experience, Lakeland, FL 33804, USA

Return Mailing Address: 11870 62nd St N, Largo, FL 33773, USA

FDA Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. JellyFil is a dietary supplement and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results vary.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: The information in this release is not medical advice. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any dietary supplement, particularly if currently taking prescription medications or managing existing health conditions.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Product availability, pricing, promotional terms, and shipping policies are determined solely by JellyFil and its distribution partners and may change without notice. Consumers should confirm current pricing and product details on the official JellyFil website before making any purchase decision.