Bitcoin Income Revolution: From BlackRock’s Monthly ETF to AIXAlpha’s Daily AI Strategy Contracts

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







BTC/USD volatility has intensified once again.

After a brief surge, BTC/USD reversed sharply and fell toward the $63,000 level, according to CoinMarketCap. Liquidity shifted within seconds as Bitcoin moved through key levels — a reminder of how quickly opportunities appear and disappear in crypto markets. And while BlackRock’s newly launched Bitcoin income ETF is capturing headlines with its monthly distribution model, the pace of the market continues to move far faster than a 30‑day payout cycle. In contrast, AIXAlpha’s daily‑settled AI Strategy Contracts are designed to respond to this speed — offering users a participation rhythm that matches the volatility of BTC itself.

Even when sentiment looks uncertain, BTC rarely slows down.

Liquidity jumps without warning, momentum flips in seconds, and new opportunities emerge before the last ones fully develop. The market keeps moving — and the only real risk is standing still while volatility expands.

In conditions like these, direction matters far less than movement.

A breakout can trigger momentum, but a sharp retracement can open the door even faster. Volatility isn’t something to avoid — it’s the clearest signal that opportunity is growing on both sides of the chart, whether BTC surges higher or snaps lower.

Which is exactly why automated strategies have become so valuable.

When markets move this quickly, reacting manually is nearly impossible — and this is where AIXAlpha’s AI‑Powered Automated BTC Strategy Contracts step in.

AI‑Powered BTC Strategy Contracts — Simple, Smart, Accessible

Bitcoin, long regarded as the benchmark asset of the digital economy, now enters a new era of accessibility through AIXAlpha’s latest innovation: AI‑Powered Automated BTC Strategy Contracts.

Behind the scenes, AIXAlpha’s AI‑driven trading systems analyze market conditions and execute strategies automatically.

For users, participation is simple: choose a BTC Strategy Contract and let the AI handle the rest.

No installation.

No software.

No manual trading.

No experience required.

Users can participate in BTC market movements directly or allow AIXAlpha’s AI engine to rotate across BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, BNB, SOL and other major assets based on real‑time strategy signals for optimized exposure.

Daily settlement provides a clear, predictable participation cycle without the complexity of active trading.

Designed for both everyday users and professional participants, the platform enables consistent, AI‑supported crypto participation from anywhere, at any time.

Explore AIXAlpha at: https://AixAlpha.net

New users can receive a $10 welcome bonus.

Key Features — Why AIXAlpha’s AI Strategy Contracts Stand Out

AI Reacts Instantly to Market Shifts

AIXAlpha’s quant engine automatically adjusts positions in real time, using insights from over 100,000 daily market signals to stay aligned with fast‑moving conditions.

Multi‑Asset Rotation Keeps Strategies Aligned With Momentum

The system dynamically reallocates across BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, BNB, SOL and other major assets based on live conditions.

Daily Settlement Delivers Fast, Continuous Feedback

Each contract settles on a daily cycle, providing clear, frequent performance updates that reinforce engagement.

AI Strategy Contracts for Every Budget and Strategy

AIXAlpha offers a broad range of AI‑powered Strategy Contracts that support BTC‑based deposits and settlements.

Each contract is designed for flexible participation cycles, clear daily visibility, and structured risk management:

Beginner’s Trial Quantitative Strategy: 2‑day period • Example Daily Outcome: 3.30

Adaptive Market Neutral Strategy: 5‑day period • Example Daily Outcome: 6.25

AI‑Driven Signal Optimization Strategy: 9‑day period • Example Daily Outcome: 13.2

AI‑Powered Multi‑Factor Strategy: 20‑day period • Example Daily Outcome: 43.8

Predictive Volatility Capture Strategy: 45‑day period • Example Daily Outcome: 274.5

Example outcomes are for illustrative purposes only.

To explore more strategy contracts, visit: https://aixalpha.net/xml/index.html#/contracts

Whether exploring short‑term strategies or building a longer‑term allocation plan, AIXAlpha provides transparent, structured strategy contracts with consistent daily settlement cycles.

Get Started Today in 3 Easy Steps

Step 1 — Sign Up

Create your account and receive a $10 welcome bonus — click here to start your first AI‑powered strategy today.

Step 2 — Choose a Plan

Select a short‑ or long‑term AI strategy contract (1–60 days available).

Step 3 — Start Your Strategy

Watch daily performance updates and receive settlements in your preferred token.

About AIXAlpha

Since 2020, AIXAlpha has provided AI‑powered quantitative strategies designed to simplify participation in digital asset markets.

Supporting BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL and BNB, the platform combines automated execution, real‑time analysis, and cloud‑based accessibility in one streamlined experience.

“Our mission is to make AI‑driven quantitative strategies accessible to everyone,” said an AIXAlpha spokesperson. “Users can participate through a simple, transparent platform without the complexity of active trading.”

When crypto markets shift, opportunities appear — AI keeps you ready.

Start your AI‑powered strategy journey today:

https://AixAlpha.net

Receive a $10 welcome bonus upon registration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.