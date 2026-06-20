AI Crypto Presale Ruvi AI Sells 99% of Phase 3 in Under a Month as Only 1% of Tokens Remain at $0.02

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruvi AI, the rapidly growing AI crypto project combining artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, autonomous AI agents, creator monetization, staking rewards, and decentralized governance, has announced that 99% of its Phase 3 token allocation has now been sold.

The milestone was achieved in less than a month, making Phase 3 one of the fastest-moving stages in the project's history. With only 1% of tokens remaining at the current price of $0.020, attention is now turning toward what may be the final opportunity to participate in the AI crypto presale before the next pricing stage begins.

The announcement comes at a time when investor interest in AI cryptocurrency projects continues to accelerate. As artificial intelligence becomes one of the fastest-growing sectors in technology, many market participants are actively searching for AI crypto projects that combine real-world utility with long-term ecosystem development.

Ruvi AI's combination of AI tools, autonomous AI agents, proprietary AI models, marketplace infrastructure, staking rewards, governance participation, and revenue-backed token utility has helped position the project among the emerging names in the AI blockchain sector.



Why This AI Crypto Presale Is Attracting Investor Attention

Unlike many blockchain projects that focus on a single application or use case, Ruvi AI is building a complete AI ecosystem designed to support users, creators, businesses, and developers through a unified platform.

The ecosystem includes advanced AI content generation tools, autonomous AI agents capable of performing complex workflows, user-guided model training, creator monetization opportunities, staking functionality, governance systems, and an AI marketplace where specialized AI solutions can be deployed and monetized.

Recent upgrades have further strengthened the ecosystem through improved smart contract architecture, enhanced allocation management, dashboard integration, staking functionality, and ecosystem-wide infrastructure improvements.

As the AI crypto sector continues to evolve, projects capable of delivering tangible utility are increasingly attracting attention from participants seeking exposure to the growth of artificial intelligence technologies.

How Ruvi AI's Bonus Structure Increases Token Allocations

A major contributor to demand during the current AI crypto presale has been Ruvi AI's VIP Bonus Program, which rewards participants with additional token allocations based on their contribution level.

At the current Phase 3 price of $0.020 per token, a participant allocating $1,000 receives 50,000 RUVI tokens. Through the VIP Tier 2 bonus structure, an additional 20,000 RUVI tokens are awarded, increasing the total allocation to 70,000 RUVI. Based on the project's planned listing price of $0.10 per token, that allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $7,000 at listing.

Participants qualifying for VIP Tier 4 receive an 80% bonus allocation. At current pricing, a $5,000 contribution secures 250,000 RUVI tokens, while the bonus program adds a further 200,000 RUVI. This increases the total allocation to 450,000 RUVI. Based on the planned listing price, the illustrative value of this allocation would be approximately $45,000.



At the highest bonus level, VIP Tier 5 participants receive a 100% bonus allocation. A $10,000 contribution secures 500,000 RUVI, while the matching bonus increases the total allocation to 1,000,000 RUVI tokens. Based on the planned listing price of $0.10, this allocation would represent an illustrative value of approximately $100,000 at listing.

These examples are provided solely for illustrative purposes and do not constitute guarantees of future performance.

Why Only 1% of Ruvi AI Tokens Remain at the Current Price

Scarcity has become one of the defining characteristics of the current phase.

With 99% of Phase 3 already sold and only 1% remaining, the available supply at the current $0.020 price point continues to diminish. Historically, many crypto presales experience increased participation as investors seek to secure allocations before a pricing stage closes.

The speed at which Ruvi AI's Phase 3 allocation has been absorbed suggests strong demand for AI-focused blockchain projects that combine token utility with ecosystem development.

For investors monitoring developments in the AI cryptocurrency sector, the completion of Phase 3 may represent a significant milestone as Ruvi AI moves closer to future ecosystem expansion and launch objectives.

AI, Utility and Ecosystem Growth Continue to Drive Momentum

Beyond the current presale milestone, Ruvi AI continues to focus on expanding the functionality of its ecosystem.

The project's long-term vision includes a growing network of AI tools, autonomous agents, marketplace services, creator monetization solutions, staking rewards, governance participation, and user-guided model development. In addition, the ecosystem incorporates a revenue-backed buyback and burn mechanism designed to connect platform activity with token demand.

As adoption of AI technologies continues to accelerate globally, projects capable of combining practical utility with scalable infrastructure are increasingly attracting attention from both blockchain participants and technology enthusiasts.

Looking Ahead

With Phase 3 now 99% sold out in less than a month and only 1% of the allocation remaining at $0.020, Ruvi AI has reached another major milestone in its development journey.

As the AI crypto presale approaches completion, attention is shifting toward the next stage of growth for the ecosystem. For observers of the rapidly expanding AI blockchain sector, the pace of participation during Phase 3 may serve as one of the strongest indicators yet of the momentum building around the Ruvi AI ecosystem.



Learn More

Website: Ruvi.io

Whitepaper: Docs.ruvi.io

Buy Ruvi: Ruvi.io

Telegram Community: Community

Twitter: X.com

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current RUVI token price?

RUVI tokens are currently available at $0.020 during the final allocation of Phase 3.

Why has the Ruvi AI crypto presale attracted attention?

The project combines AI tools, autonomous AI agents, proprietary AI models, staking rewards, governance participation, marketplace functionality, and revenue-backed token utility within a single ecosystem.

What are the VIP Bonus Allocations?

VIP Bonus Allocations provide additional RUVI tokens to qualifying participants. VIP Tier 2 offers a 40% bonus, VIP Tier 4 offers an 80% bonus, and VIP Tier 5 offers a 100% bonus allocation.

What utility does the RUVI token provide?

According to the project's ecosystem design, RUVI is intended to support staking, governance participation, marketplace transactions, AI platform access, ecosystem incentives, and future platform functionality.