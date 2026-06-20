Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre announces expansion as it celebrates 10 years of community impact

CALGARY, Alberta, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre (ATC) announced plans for a significant expansion of its existing facility, marking a major milestone in the Centre’s continued growth as it celebrates its 10-year anniversary serving Calgary and the broader tennis community.

The proposed expansion will increase year-round access to tennis, enhance community amenities and further strengthen Calgary’s position as a leading destination for tennis development, competition and recreation in Canada.

While the proposed development still needs to complete the appropriate development processes, the expansion is slated to include the construction of eight additional indoor courts, increasing year-round public access to tennis by 62 per cent. The expansion will also include a new reception building with change rooms, washrooms and office space, 89 additional parking stalls, enhanced landscaping, improved lighting and security features, and a dedicated passenger drop-off and pick-up area.

As part of the proposed development, a future phase of work will see additional seasonal outdoor courts constructed and will include other public amenities to be determined by an engagement process involving the Acadia Community Association and the ATC.

“Our vision has always been to create the best community-based tennis development centre in North America while ensuring tennis remains accessible, welcoming and affordable for everyone,” said Danny Da Costa, Chief Executive Officer, Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre. “This expansion will allow us to serve thousands more Calgarians each year, meet growing demand for court access and programming, and continue building a community asset that benefits residents, athletes and families for generations to come.”

Since opening its doors in 2016, the Centre has become one of Canada's premier tennis facilities and a recognized leader in community sport development. Over the past decade, the Centre has served hundreds of thousands of Calgarians and Albertans, provided over 71,000 hours of annual court access, introduced more than 70,000 children to tennis through its school programs and partnered with more than 30 community organizations to expand access to the sport. The Centre has also hosted national and international events, generated significant economic activity for Calgary.

“Tennis Canada is thrilled to be a part of the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre’s 10th Anniversary Celebration,” said Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada. “Tennis has seen incredible growth over the last few years, and it is our continued mission to expand access to the game for all Canadians. The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre's proposed expansion of adding eight courts to their facility will do just that, improving access to tennis for its community by 62 per cent. Tennis is a sport for life, for all people and we look forward to the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre’s enhanced facility creating more opportunities for Calgary’s tennis community that will encourage a positive experience on and off the court.”

As the Centre celebrates its 10-year anniversary, it is also reflecting on the legacy of one of the visionaries whose generosity helped make the facility possible.

Earlier this year, founding donor and naming partner Al Osten passed away at the age of 95. Alongside his longtime partner Buddy Victor, Osten made the transformational donation that helped pave the way for the construction of the ATC.

Osten and Victor’s belief in community and philanthropy created an enduring legacy that has benefited hundreds of thousands of Albertans.

“Without the generosity and vision of Al Osten and Buddy Victor, this facility may never have become a reality,” said Ron Ghitter, founder of the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre. “Their commitment to giving back has touched countless lives. As we celebrate 10 years of impact and look ahead to the next chapter of growth, we are proud to honour the legacy they helped create and the opportunities it continues to provide for our community.”

As part of the 10-year anniversary celebration, the ATC will be premiering a documentary titled, The First 10 Years. This documentary was filmed by Calgary film maker, Kapia Creative and tells the story of the ATC and the ways the facility impacts the community. The link to the documentary can be found here.

As the ATC enters its second decade, the proposed expansion reflects its ongoing commitment to growing the sport of tennis, strengthening community connections and creating opportunities for future generations of players.

About The Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre

Founded in 2014 and opened in 2016, ATC is a staple of the Acadia and Calgary community. Recognized as one of Canada’s premier tennis facilities, ATC was championed by local funders with the support of Tennis Canada. The 13-court, state-of-the-art, family-friendly tennis facility is in the heart of Acadia (SE Calgary) and covers over four acres. As a non-profit entity, ATC has quickly established itself as the benchmark for facility design and operation in Canada. ATC has serviced hundreds of thousands of Albertans since its opening and is built to international competition standards. It is a highly sought-after tournament destination and hosts multiple international events each year, including the Calgary National Bank Challenger ATP professional event and women’s ITF W60 professional event. ATC won Growth Compass People’s Choice Award at the 2024 Scale-Up Awards. For more information visit www.albertatenniscentre.ca.

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