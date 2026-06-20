CKYN LLC Launches The Complete CKYN Protocol, a Three-Step Copper Peptide Skincare System Made in the USA

Kirkland, WA, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CKYN LLC today announced the launch of The Complete CKYN Protocol, a three-step skincare system built around GHK-Cu (Copper Tripeptide-1). Unlike most prestige skincare brands, which formulate with twenty or more ingredients, CKYN's entire system is built on six primary bioactives, each chosen for its place in published cosmetic science research and formulated at concentrations designed to produce visible change.

The protocol is divided into three daily applications — the Morning GHK-Cu Perfecting Lotion, the Daytime GHK-Cu Tallow Balm, and the Night-Time GHK-Cu Firming Serum — each one building on the last, delivering GHK-Cu at three points across the day building toward the protocol's full effect rather than relying on a single application. The Complete CKYN Protocol is available now at ckynshop.com.

Built Around the Most Studied Peptide in Cosmetic Science

At the center of CKYN's formulation is GHK-Cu, a copper peptide first isolated from human plasma in 1973 by Dr. Loren Pickart. Over four decades of published cosmetic science research has followed, documenting GHK-Cu's effects on skin appearance, including a 22% visibly firmer-looking complexion and a 16% reduction in the appearance of fine lines after 12 weeks of consistent twice-daily application, measured by optical profilometry rather than self-reported perception.

Published: Pickart LR, Margolina A, International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 2018.

“Most skincare brands ask customers to choose between clinical efficacy and clean formulation,” said Garrick Opie, COO and Co-Founder of CKYN. “We built CKYN around the conviction that the most powerful bioactives for skin are not the trendiest ones, but the ones with decades of published evidence behind them. Every product in the protocol is formulated around that principle.”

Why Concentration Is the Differentiator

CKYN's formulation approach centers on a question the company says most GHK-Cu products avoid: concentration. Cosmetic regulations allow any brand to list GHK-Cu on a label regardless of how much is actually present, and many commercial formulations use concentrations far below those used in the published clinical research that produced documented visible outcomes.

CKYN formulates each product in the protocol within the concentration range referenced in published literature on GHK-Cu as a studied ingredient, consistent with the nanomolar range identified in foundational peptide research. The company says this places CKYN above the trace concentrations used by underdosed competitors, and within the range published research identifies as effective — rather than the higher concentrations used by some competitors, where published dose-response data does not show additional benefit.

“Concentration is the variable most brands hope customers never ask about,” Opie said. “We built CKYN to formulate within the range the published research actually supports — not at the minimum required to list an ingredient, and not above the point where the literature shows diminishing returns.”

Six Primary Bioactives

In addition to GHK-Cu, The Complete CKYN Protocol incorporates five complementary bioactives, each selected for a specific role within the system:

Methylene Blue, an antioxidant studied in 3D human skin models at the University of Maryland, where it was found to outperform Vitamin C and NAC in contributing to a refreshed, revitalized-looking complexion, as published in Nature Scientific Reports. Manuka Honey, New Zealand-sourced and selected for its humectant properties. Grass-Fed Tallow, used as the lipid base of the Daytime Tallow Balm for its similarity to the skin's own fatty acid profile. MCT Oil, a biocompatible carrier supporting the delivery of the system's other bioactives. And signal peptides Acetyl Tetrapeptide-2 and Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, included for their published role in supporting visibly smoother, more supple-looking skin.

The company says each of the six bioactives in the system was selected for a specific, documented role in the protocol.

Manufactured in the United States

The Complete CKYN Protocol is formulated and manufactured in small batches in the United States. CKYN LLC said its production approach prioritizes formulation precision over scale, a decision the company says is directly tied to maintaining concentration accuracy across batches.

Availability

The Complete CKYN Protocol is available now at ckynshop.com. Products are also available individually: the Morning GHK-Cu Perfecting Lotion, the Daytime GHK-Cu Tallow Balm, and the Night-Time GHK-Cu Firming Serum.

About CKYN LLC

CKYN LLC is a skincare company based in Kirkland, Washington, formulating prestige skincare built around GHK-Cu copper peptide and a small set of complementary, published bioactives. The company's formulation philosophy is built on three principles: ingredient transparency, clinical concentration, and protocol-based design rather than single-product solutions.





Media Contact

Company Name: CKYN LLC

Contact Person: George Beau

Phone: 312.451.8082

Country: United States

Website: ckynshop.com