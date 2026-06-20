New Crypto: Pepeto Confirms DeFi Progress Follow Dogecoin Success While the Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,000

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ethereum-based new crypto Pepeto confirms progress on the DeFi tools designed to reshape how the entire DeFi space works, and the signals building around this presale match the pattern that appeared before Dogecoin turned ordinary wallets, the kind that never imagined seven figures, into millionaires overnight. Experienced traders expect the same outcome from Pepeto.

Pepeto runs on Ethereum, and where ETH heads next decides how much value flows into every project built on top of it. The Ethereum price prediction from the biggest names in finance points to a number most holders are not ready for, and the latest crypto news shows this correction creating the exact window that pushed early-stage projects into new price territory every past cycle.

Pepeto Reveals Full DeFi Suite as the Ethereum Price Prediction Builds on Key Levels

Pepeto rolled out its DeFi tools as the Ethereum price prediction turns on key levels, with ETH pulling back to $1,745 per Yahoo Finance and holding the $1,700 support where long-term buyers stepped in every prior cycle. The Fear and Greed Index sits at 15, deep in extreme fear where every prior bottom has bounced, and with roughly 30% of total ETH supply staked and locked the selling pressure that could push it lower is running dry.

With support holding and downside fading, the Ethereum price prediction lineup is where the numbers get real. Tom Lee projected ETH at $7,000 to $9,000 on CNBC per CoinMarketCap with a longer path toward $20,000, Arthur Hayes confirmed his $10,000 Ethereum price prediction on the Bankless podcast per CoinDesk , Standard Chartered keeps $7,500 by year end, and Finder's panel lands on an average high of $5,891.

But here is what nobody wants to hear. Even if the Ethereum price prediction lands at $7,000, that is a 4x from $1,745 on a $233 billion token, which means $10,000 put in today becomes $40,000 over months, while the same $10,000 in Pepeto at presale price becomes $1,000,000 at just 100x, with the ceiling sitting far above that before the first listing even opens. The holders who built serious wealth every past cycle never did it from an already large cap, they found their entry before the crowd caught up, and right now no other new crypto comes close to Pepeto.

Pepeto Exchange Draws Dogecoin-Level Attention With Working Products Behind It

The Ethereum price prediction climbing toward $7,000 lifts every token on the network, and that is exactly why capital keeps entering Pepeto at a pace that picks up every round. The presale just pushed past $10.28 million with wallets coming back round after round, the same pattern that appeared before Dogecoin's 10,000% run when DOGE traded below a penny while a small group bought quietly, and once the market turned those positions became part of crypto history. That same sequence is repeating inside Pepeto , and it is moving even faster than early Dogecoin did.

Pepeto holds an edge DOGE never carried, because Dogecoin reached $85 billion without a single working product and once the hype faded the token dropped 87%. Pepeto brings that same community reach but backs it with a live DeFi exchange where every trade feeds buying pressure into the token, a cross-chain bridge, and full security audited by SolidProof. The question at this point is not whether Pepeto reaches those levels, but by how much it passes them.

Conclusion

The Ethereum price prediction and the rest of this crypto news prove the broader market is heading higher, and that growth pushes every project built on Ethereum higher with it. Pepeto benefits from both, and ETH large wallets are loading up on the presale heavily right now because they read the Ethereum market better than anyone, seeing a direct path to a Dogecoin-level outcome on data not available to everyone.

Everyone remembers the person who bought ETH at $0.30 and retired before 30, and the DOGE holder who turned $1,000 into a house, and the feeling of watching it happen while knowing the entry was right there.

That regret followed millions through every cycle, and Pepeto is that same chance sitting open right now with the same early window and the same potential to change a life completely. The presale is still live, but with demand at this level the sellout is expected within days, and once the listing opens this price is gone.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction for 2026 runs from Tom Lee's $7,000 to $9,000 target on CNBC up to Arthur Hayes at $10,000, with Standard Chartered at $7,500 by year end. All three sit well above the current $1,745 level on a $233 billion market cap.

Why are ETH large wallets buying Pepeto before listing?

ETH large wallets are buying Pepeto before listing because they read the Ethereum market better than anyone and recognize the same pre-listing pattern that turned early ETH and SHIB holders into millionaires. The presale has crossed $10.28 million at $0.0000001877 with 170% staking APY, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing expected next.