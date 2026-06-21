Crypto News: AlphaPepe Expands Listings With BiFinance CEX Deal as Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250,000

MONACO, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project expanded its listings roadmap with a BiFinance CEX deal, adding another exchange-facing milestone before public trading begins. The update gives AlphaPepe a stronger pre-listing catalyst as the presale reaches $1.67 million raised, passes 9,600 holders, and keeps its current token price at $0.01953.





The BiFinance update gives AlphaPepe a clear company milestone as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to the $250,000 target, with traders watching whether ETF demand, institutional flows, and stronger market liquidity can support another major BTC cycle.

AlphaPepe Expands Listings With BiFinance CEX Deal

AlphaPepe’s BiFinance CEX deal marks another important exchange step for the project as launch preparations continue. The update follows the earlier Azbit reveal and gives AlphaPepe a wider listing narrative before the token reaches public trading.

The deal matters because centralized exchange access can expand a project beyond its presale audience. A confirmed CEX relationship can improve market visibility, place the token in front of more traders, and give participants a clearer view of how the project is preparing for launch.

AlphaPepe has now raised $1.67 million, passed 9,600 holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.01953. That growth shows the project moving through capital formation, community expansion, and exchange preparation at the same time.

The BiFinance update also adds pressure to the pre-listing window. Many meme projects depend on hype alone before launch, but AlphaPepe is stacking exchange updates before public trading begins. Azbit has already been revealed, BiFinance is now added, and more CEX listings are expected to be announced as launch preparations continue.

Product development remains part of the broader readiness story. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections, giving AlphaPepe a working trading layer before wider exchange access.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before listing. Combined with the BiFinance CEX deal, the Azbit reveal, $1.67 million raised, 9,600+ holders, AlphaSwap progress, instant token delivery, and more CEX listings expected, AlphaPepe is entering a more defined exchange-readiness phase than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250,000

The Bitcoin price prediction debate has returned to the $250,000 target as traders watch ETF demand , institutional accumulation, liquidity conditions, and Bitcoin’s long-term supply narrative. Bullish cases usually depend on stronger inflows, improving risk appetite, and renewed demand for BTC as the leading crypto asset.

The $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction remains a forecast scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with the BiFinance CEX deal announced, Azbit already revealed, $1.67 million raised, 9,600+ holders, AlphaSwap Early Access live, and more CEX listings expected as launch preparation continues.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe’s latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The BiFinance CEX deal has been announced, following the earlier Azbit reveal, and more CEX listings are expected to be announced as launch preparations continue.

The $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction shows how ETF demand, institutional flows, fixed supply, and market liquidity continue to shape major crypto narratives. But AlphaPepe’s roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with exchange preparation, presale growth, AlphaSwap development, audit completion, and future CEX updates all moving before public trading begins.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has secured a BiFinance CEX deal, already revealed Azbit, raised $1.67 million, passed 9,600 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.01953, and confirmed that more CEX listings are expected to be announced.

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FAQs

What is Bitcoin Price Prediction?

Bitcoin Price Prediction refers to market forecasts that estimate where BTC could trade based on ETF inflows, institutional demand, liquidity conditions, macro trends, and investor sentiment. The $250,000 target remains a bullish forecast scenario and is not guaranteed.

How To Buy AlphaPepe?

Users can only buy AlphaPepe from the official AlphaPepe website before listing using ETH, BNB, and USDT. AlphaPepe has raised $1.67 million, passed 9,600 holders, reached a current presale price of $0.01953, secured a BiFinance CEX deal, revealed Azbit, and expects more CEX listings to be announced.

About AlphaPepe

AlphaPepe is building AlphaSwap, an AI-powered decentralized exchange designed to make on-chain meme coin trading safer and faster. AlphaSwap Early Access supports trading across Ethereum and BNB Chain through Uniswap and PancakeSwap router connections, while additional AI-focused developments remain part of the project roadmap.

AlphaPepe has raised $1.67 million, passed 9,600 holders, completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit, revealed Azbit, added a BiFinance CEX deal, and expects more CEX listings to be announced as launch preparations continue.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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